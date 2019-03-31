Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10 E: 33 hidden features

Congratulations on your new Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10E, or Galaxy S10 Plus! Now let's make sure you get the most out of your phone. Some of these hidden features are new to this year's crop of devices, and some have been around for awhile. But they're all worth knowing about.
To use Wireless PowerShare: Pull down the notifications shade and tap the "Wireless PowerShare" icon. Lay your Galaxy S10 on its face and place the wireless charging side of the device on top of the Galaxy S10 phones.
Add portrait photo effects before or after you take a shot
To take a new photo: In the camera app, tap the Live Focus mode (to the left of Photo). Then tap one of four camera effects to apply. Use the slider to vary the intensity of the effect.
To edit an existing photo taken with Live Focus: Open the photo in your photo gallery. Tap "Change background effect" and choose one of the four effects. Use the slider to vary the intensity of the effect. Tap "Apply."
You can press and hold the Galaxy S10's shutter button to take a burst shot, but you can also press and hold to create a short GIF to upload right away. Image quality isn't great, but you're going for convenience here.
AR Emoji, Samsung's precursor to Apple's Memoji, gets a refresh in the Galaxy S10 Plus. This tool lets you make a 3D emoji of yourself as a man, woman, girl or boy. You can also inhabit digital beings such as dinosaurs, and accessorize your creation after the app spits out a template.
Let's say every morning when you wake up, you check the weather and your calendar for upcoming appointments. The Galaxy S10 phones want to help save you time with routines. There are 14 presets to begin with, or you can make your own custom settings.
There's a driving routine, for example: Bixby Routines can connect to your car via Bluetooth. If it detects you're in the car, It can turns on a bunch of apps and settings to read your notifications out loud, change the lock screen shortcut to Maps, kick start Spotify and unlock the phone. You can tweak all these settings to customize them.
A news sandbox for the little ones, this profile promises parental permissions and gives little fingers a simple interface with large icons. Prelooded apps include a kids' camera, phone and gallery, along with several apps. Parental controls are password-protected for your peace of mind.
The HEIF format uses about half as much storage space as conventional JPEG images and can accommodate a lot of more sophisticated photo technologies like photos bursts, live photos, and 3D scene information for fancy editing effects like changing a photo background.
To save photos as HEIF: Open the camera and tap the "Settings" gear. Tap "Save options" then toggle on "HEIF pictures". You could also choose to save in RAW, or flip your selfies to the opposite of how they appear in preview.
Variations of this setting have been around for some time, but a slide makes it easier to control how warm or cool a tone you like your screen.
To turn it on: Go to "Settings" then tap "Display." Tap "Screen Mode" and then "Vivid." Slide to select warmer or cooler tones, or tap "Advanced settings" to fine tune the white balance by red, green and blue tones.
If you want to bypass filling in all your login, password and credit card information, address and other details you often fill into forms (say when you're buying things online or registering for a new service), Samsung Pass will remember all for you. Note that websites like Google Chrome will offer a similar feature, too.
To start using Samsung Pass: Go to "Settings" and tap "Biometrics and security." Tap "Samsung Pass" to initiate.
Samsung calls them Face Widgets, but you can think of them as information you can see at a glance on the lock screen. That may be a music module, your next alarm or, new to the Galaxy S10 phones, Bixby Routines.
Customize Face Widgets: Tap "Settings" then "Lock screen." Tap "FaceWidgets." From here you can toggle options on and off or tap "Reorder" to rearrange them on the display.