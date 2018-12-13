The Galaxy S10 looks like this, according to leaks and renders

10 years of Samsung's Galaxy S phone means Samsung could have something special in store for the Galaxy S10. Last year's Galaxy S9 (shown here) looked a lot like the Galaxy S8 from 2017, but this year's flagship could be very different.
Samsung revealed its new "Infinity-O" display at a developer conference (seen third from the left). The design features a punch-hole style cutout for the front facing camera. Rumors say that this display may come to the Galaxy S10.
There may also be a larger Galaxy S10 Plus model, like in previous Galaxy S generations. This plus-size variant is rumored to come with two front cameras instead of one, which would make the front of the phone look a little different, as shown here by phone tipster Ice Universe.
Samsung is also rumored to put an in-display fingerprint reader on the Galaxy S10, a first for the Galaxy S line. If this is true, the back of the phone won't have a physical fingerprint reader. A render from OnLeaks depicts this on the Galaxy S10 Plus. It also shows four rear cameras.
Samsung unveiled One UI, its new smartphone user interface, in November. Samsung confirmed with CNET that this UI will come to future phones in the coming year. That would extend to the Galaxy S10, influencing the way the phone's apps and menus look. One UI runs over Android Pie (Android 9) and higher.