Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus dazzle the eyes

This year, Samsung gives us not just one Galaxy Note, but two -- the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus.
The Note 10 Plus is the larger of the two, with a 6.8-inch display, compared to the Note 10's 6.3-inch screen.
The Note 10 Plus has some important differences, like a larger battery and a fourth camera on the back.
Both Note 10 phones make use of the S Pen stylus, which itself gets some new tricks.
Samsung has totally stripped out the headphone jack on both phones. You'll need to use the USB-C port if you want to use wired headphones.
The S Pen also gets gesture capability, so you can move through camera modes remotely, advance a musical track, or control a Power Point presentation.
Aura Glow is one of the new colors that catches the light just so.
In the US, the Note 10 comes in Aura White, Aura Black and Aura Glow.
The Note 10 Plus adds another color for US buyers -- Aura Blue, which will be sold exclusively by Best Buy and Samsung.com.
Aura Pink is available in some countries, like the UK.
Aura Glow really changes depending on the lighting.
It's not a gradient, but the colors seem to follow a rainbow pattern.
See what I mean?
Aura Glow gets a brilliant blue S Pen.
AR Doodle is a new feature for the Note 10 Plus that lets you draw on top of a person or thing.
Link to Windows will sync the contents of your Note 10 phone with a Windows 10 computer.
You can turn it on from the quick access menu or in Settings.
