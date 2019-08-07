Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus dazzle the eyes

Esto también se puede leer en español.

This year, Samsung gives us not just one Galaxy Note, but two -- the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 59

The Note 10 Plus is the larger of the two, with a 6.8-inch display, compared to the Note 10's 6.3-inch screen.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
2
of 59

The Note 10 Plus has some important differences, like a larger battery and a fourth camera on the back.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
3
of 59

Both Note 10 phones make use of the S Pen stylus, which itself gets some new tricks.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
4
of 59

Samsung has totally stripped out the headphone jack on both phones. You'll need to use the USB-C port if you want to use wired headphones.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
5
of 59

The S Pen also gets gesture capability, so you can move through camera modes remotely, advance a musical track, or control a Power Point presentation.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
6
of 59

Aura Glow is one of the new colors that catches the light just so.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
7
of 59

In the US, the Note 10 comes in Aura White, Aura Black and Aura Glow.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
8
of 59

The Note 10 Plus adds another color for US buyers -- Aura Blue, which will be sold exclusively by Best Buy and Samsung.com.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
9
of 59

Aura Pink is available in some countries, like the UK.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 59

Aura Glow really changes depending on the lighting.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
11
of 59

It's not a gradient, but the colors seem to follow a rainbow pattern.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
12
of 59

See what I mean?

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
13
of 59

Aura Glow gets a brilliant blue S Pen.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
14
of 59

AR Doodle is a new feature for the Note 10 Plus that lets you draw on top of a person or thing.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
15
of 59

Link to Windows will sync the contents of your Note 10 phone with a Windows 10 computer.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 59

You can turn it on from the quick access menu or in Settings.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 59

Enjoy a lot more photos of the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. You can learn about all the new features and specs in our Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus hands-on.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
18
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
19
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
20
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
24
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
26
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
27
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
28
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
29
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
30
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
31
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
32
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
33
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
34
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
35
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
36
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
37
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
38
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
39
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
40
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
41
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
42
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
43
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
44
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
45
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
46
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
47
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
48
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
49
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
50
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
51
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
52
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
53
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
54
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
55
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
56
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
57
of 59

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
58
of 59

Remember, you can read up on all the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus's new tools.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
59
of 59
