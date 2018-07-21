Funko Fundays is like Woodstock for pop culture geeks

CNET también está disponible en español.
Got my pass to enter the Funko Fundays event. My table was Goonies 4. Other table groups were Gremlins, Ghostbusters and Breakfast Club.
Funko Fundays embraced an '80s prom theme this year.
Stranger Things had a big presence at the event. Here's me freaking out over the demogorgon.
Before the show actually began, Funko held games like a corn-eating contest for additional prizes.
As a warm up to the main show, giant displays on either side of the ballroom played clips of '80s commercials, TV intros and music video. The videos were all framed by an old-fashion tube TV.
CEO Brian Marrioti is the superintendent for the evening.
Marrioti on stage with founder Mike Becker. Becker sold the company to Marrioti, but ended up rejoining the company.
Cletus Seldin, a boxer known as the Hebrew Hammer, gets the crowd pumped. Seldin is a big collector of Pops.
Funko Freddy, the company's mascot, in one of his many dance numbers tonight.
Marrioti announced several new products and licenses, including Pez dispenses and this upcoming figure of Deadpool riding on a unicorn.
Ming Chen, dressed as Superman, was one of the special guests at the event.
Funko Freddy is back in rockstar form.
Sheriff Hopper himself, David Harbour, came on stage to offer a special edition gold version of his figure to select tables in the room.
Robin, played by Maya Hawke, is a new character on the show, and will be working with Steve at the ice cream store.
Whip it good, Freddy.
Fundays officially wrapped up with a thank you for two decades of fandom.