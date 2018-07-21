Funko Fundays is like Woodstock for pop culture geeks

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • img-6057
  • img-6056
  • img-6069
  • img-6070
  • img-6063
  • img-6091
  • img-6160
  • img-6116
  • img-0355
  • img-6099
  • img-6139
  • img-6153
  • img-0376
  • img-0379
  • img-6133
  • img-6157

Funko Fundays Pass

Got my pass to enter the Funko Fundays event. My table was Goonies 4. Other table groups were Gremlins, Ghostbusters and Breakfast Club. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roger Cheng/CNET
1
of 16

Funko Fundays Prom

Funko Fundays embraced an '80s prom theme this year. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roger Cheng/CNET
2
of 16

Funko Fundays Stranger Things

Stranger Things had a big presence at the event. Here's me freaking out over the demogorgon. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roger Cheng/CNET
3
of 16

Funko Fundays - Corn

Before the show actually began, Funko held games like a corn-eating contest for additional prizes. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roger Cheng/CNET
4
of 16

Funko Fundays TV

As a warm up to the main show, giant displays on either side of the ballroom played clips of '80s commercials, TV intros and music video. The videos were all framed by an old-fashion tube TV. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roger Cheng/CNET
5
of 16

Funko Fundays CEO

CEO Brian Marrioti is the superintendent for the evening. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roger Cheng/CNET
6
of 16

Funko Fundays Duo

Marrioti on stage with founder Mike Becker. Becker sold the company to Marrioti, but ended up rejoining the company. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roger Cheng/CNET
7
of 16

Funko Fundays special guests

Cletus Seldin, a boxer known as the Hebrew Hammer, gets the crowd pumped. Seldin is a big collector of Pops. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roger Cheng/CNET
8
of 16

Funko Fundays Freddy dances

Funko Freddy, the company's mascot, in one of his many dance numbers tonight. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roger Cheng/CNET
9
of 16

Funko Fundays tease

Marrioti announced several new products and licenses, including Pez dispenses and this upcoming figure of Deadpool riding on a unicorn. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roger Cheng/CNET
10
of 16

Funko Fundays Superming

Ming Chen, dressed as Superman, was one of the special guests at the event. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roger Cheng/CNET
11
of 16

Funko Rock

Funko Freddy is back in rockstar form. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roger Cheng/CNET
12
of 16

Funko Fundays Hopper

Sheriff Hopper himself, David Harbour, came on stage to offer a special edition gold version of his figure to select tables in the room. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roger Cheng/CNET
13
of 16

Funko Fundays Meets Stranger Things's Robin

Robin, played by Maya Hawke, is a new character on the show, and will be working with Steve at the ice cream store. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roger Cheng/CNET
14
of 16

Funko Fundays Whip

Whip it good, Freddy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Roger Cheng/CNET
15
of 16

See you next year, Fundays

Fundays officially wrapped up with a thank you for two decades of fandom. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Roger Cheng/CNET
16
of 16
Now Reading

Funko Fundays is like Woodstock for pop culture geeks

Up Next

Comic-Con 2017: The best cosplay, from Wonder Woman to Harley Quinn

Latest Stories

The Jack Ryan experience at Comic-Con will blow your mind

The Jack Ryan experience at Comic-Con will blow your mind

by
AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept
1:24

AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept

by
Apple reveals 70 new emoji for iPhone X, and iCloud has a Big Brother in China

Apple reveals 70 new emoji for iPhone X, and iCloud has a Big Brother in China

by
How to keep pests out of your home

How to keep pests out of your home

by
Samsung Galaxy Watch: Rumored specs, price and release date

Samsung Galaxy Watch: Rumored specs, price and release date

by
Comic-Con 2018: 24 hours, 5 lines, 1 plea for mercy

Comic-Con 2018: 24 hours, 5 lines, 1 plea for mercy

by