Fujifilm GFX100 medium-format mirrorless dispenses with the dials

There are various different views for this display, including virtual shutter-speed and ISO-sensitivity dials that seem kind of superfluous. You switch the display layout with one of the buttons on the top right and cycle among the modes (manual, shutter priority and so on) with the other.
Aside from the secondary settings readout on the base of the camera -- similar to that on pro DSLRs like the Nikon D5 -- the rest of the controls are typical Fujifilm: AF- and AE-lock buttons, a navigation joystick, drive-mode switch, quick-menu button (in my least favorite place, on the thumb rest) and so on.