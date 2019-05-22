Fujifilm GFX100 medium-format mirrorless dispenses with the dials

CNET también está disponible en español.

A handful

The GFX100 is roughly the size and weight of the Nikon D5.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
1
of 15

A more digital design

Like pro dSLRs, the GFX100 uses buttons to cycle among modes.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
2
of 15

Settings readout

There are various different views for this display, including virtual shutter-speed and ISO-sensitivity dials that seem kind of superfluous. You switch the display layout with one of the buttons on the top right and cycle among the modes (manual, shutter priority and so on) with the other.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
3
of 15

Movies and stills

The dial/switch control on the left shoulder controls the shooting type, such as stills or video.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
4
of 15

Back

Aside from the secondary settings readout on the base of the camera -- similar to that on pro DSLRs like the Nikon D5 -- the rest of the controls are typical Fujifilm: AF- and AE-lock buttons, a navigation joystick, drive-mode switch, quick-menu button (in my least favorite place, on the thumb rest) and so on.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
5
of 15

Multiangle tilting touch screen

While it's nice to have the flexibility to orient the LCD in multiple ways, I find folding out the titling display a bit awkward, like I'm doing origami.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
6
of 15

Dual batteries

Mirrorless cameras have pretty bad battery life, so the GFX100 accommodates two.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
7
of 15

Connections

The camera has mic and headphone jacks, USB-C, micro HDMI and and a remote connection.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
8
of 15

Dual SD card slots

You really need to use fast cards in the GFX100, not just for the video recording as Fujifilm recommends (V60 or V90), but because playing back the huge images is slow going if the card isn't speedy.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
9
of 15

Vertical grip

Unlike Fujifilm's other cameras, the GFX100 has a built-in vertical/battery grip. Since the viewfinder isn't in the center, some people may not like shooting with it, though.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
10
of 15

Sturdy grip

The camera and the lenses are pretty heavy, but the grip is deep enough to give you a stable hold.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
11
of 15

Fujifilm GFX100

A few more caption-free shots for your random swiping pleasure.

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
12
of 15

Fujifilm GFX100

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
13
of 15

Fujifilm GFX100

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
14
of 15

Fujifilm GFX100

Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
15
of 15
