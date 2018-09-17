Freeze frame! 17 gifts featuring Han Solo frozen in carbonite

CNET también está disponible en español.

Soap Opera

If you don't mind frozen Han Solo watching you shampoo, you can hang up this shower curtain. (It costs $22 Amazon, which converts to about £15 or AU$30.)

1
Ice, ice, baby

You can use this $8 silicone tray to make ice cubes or chocolates.

2
Sock it to me

One sock in the pair depicts frozen Han, one shows bounty hunter Boba Fett. It's $20 on Stance.com.

3
Rage against the latrine

This might be the most humiliating place frozen Han finds himself: On an airbrushed toilet seat. Yours for $70 on Etsy.

4
Pet peeve

You can take Han out of the carbonite, but he may not like where he ends up: The mouth of your drooling Doberman. Get it for $5 at Petco.

5
Key player

Frozen Han can unlock your front door with this $20 key ring. It's available on Amazon.

6
Sweet treats

Poor Han can't wait to get his frozen hands on the treats in this somewhat-creepy candy dish. It's $38 on Amazon.

7
Frozen fashionista

Frozen Han makes a chilling pendant. It's $80 on Think Geek.

8
Downward-facing droid?

Stay in shape for the Kessel Run when you stretch and flex on this $65 Han-themed yoga mat from Onnit.

9
Haunt your 'hood

Trick or treat with this unnerving air mattress-style Halloween costume. It's $60 from Entertainment Earth.

10
Taking care of business

Jabba the Hutt probably stored his business cards in this holder. Get it on Amazon for $100.

11
Rugged rug

You can walk all over poor Han with this area rug. It's $45 on Amazon.

12
Rags to riches

As if being frozen wasn't enough of an indignity, this Han is a bank, and has a coin slot in his back. Save up $25 and get him at Diamond Select Toys.

13
Eat me

Frozen Han makes for a nice snack in this three-pack of chocolate bars. Seller SweetBelleCakes lets you choose your filling for $9 on Etsy.

14
You light up my life

Frozen Han will watch over your web surfing with this light-up desk sculpture. It's $70 on Amazon.

15
Phone home

The shape of frozen Han just happens to fit your phone perfectly. This case is $12 at Case Gorilla.

16
Door prize

Han Solo guards your door, and freaks out your dinner guests, in this almost six-feet-tall poster. Get it from Hobo Ninja for $25.

17
