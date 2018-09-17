Freeze frame! 17 gifts featuring Han Solo frozen in carbonite

CNET también está disponible en español.
If you don't mind frozen Han Solo watching you shampoo, you can hang up this shower curtain. (It costs $22 Amazon, which converts to about £15 or AU$30.)
You can use this $8 silicone tray to make ice cubes or chocolates.
One sock in the pair depicts frozen Han, one shows bounty hunter Boba Fett. It's $20 on Stance.com.
This might be the most humiliating place frozen Han finds himself: On an airbrushed toilet seat. Yours for $70 on Etsy.
You can take Han out of the carbonite, but he may not like where he ends up: The mouth of your drooling Doberman. Get it for $5 at Petco.
Frozen Han can unlock your front door with this $20 key ring. It's available on Amazon.
Poor Han can't wait to get his frozen hands on the treats in this somewhat-creepy candy dish. It's $38 on Amazon.
Frozen Han makes a chilling pendant. It's $80 on Think Geek.
Stay in shape for the Kessel Run when you stretch and flex on this $65 Han-themed yoga mat from Onnit.
Trick or treat with this unnerving air mattress-style Halloween costume. It's $60 from Entertainment Earth.
Jabba the Hutt probably stored his business cards in this holder. Get it on Amazon for $100.
You can walk all over poor Han with this area rug. It's $45 on Amazon.
As if being frozen wasn't enough of an indignity, this Han is a bank, and has a coin slot in his back. Save up $25 and get him at Diamond Select Toys.
Frozen Han makes for a nice snack in this three-pack of chocolate bars. Seller SweetBelleCakes lets you choose your filling for $9 on Etsy.
Frozen Han will watch over your web surfing with this light-up desk sculpture. It's $70 on Amazon.
The shape of frozen Han just happens to fit your phone perfectly. This case is $12 at Case Gorilla.
Han Solo guards your door, and freaks out your dinner guests, in this almost six-feet-tall poster. Get it from Hobo Ninja for $25.