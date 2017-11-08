CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide

GE GFD45ESSKWW dryer

GE GFD45ESSKWW dryer

GE GFD45ESSKWW dryer

GE GFD45ESSKWW dryer

GE GFD45ESSKWW dryer

GE GFD45ESSKWW dryer

GE GFD45ESSKWW dryer

GE GFD45ESSKWW dryer

  • ge-gfd45esskww-dryer-1
    1
    of 8
  • ge-gfd45esskww-dryer-2
    2
    of 8
  • ge-gfd45esskww-dryer-7
    3
    of 8
  • ge-gfd45esskww-dryer-6
    4
    of 8
  • ge-gfd45esskww-dryer-3
    5
    of 8
  • ge-gfd45esskww-dryer-8
    6
    of 8
  • ge-gfd45esskww-dryer-5
    7
    of 8
  • ge-gfd45esskww-dryer-4
    8
    of 8

The dryer's plain-vanillia exterior is quite forgettable. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$717.06
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

The labels and LEDs on the cycle knob and surrounding settings are simple to understand.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$717.06
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

GE equips this dryer with a few steam modes as well.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$717.06
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

There's a 7.5-cubic-foot-capacity drum inside the dryer.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$717.06
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

The big, bright LED screen is an improvement over what typically came with past GE dryer models.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$717.06
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Even when viewing from an angle you can still read the screen without any trouble.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$717.06
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

At the foot of the dryer door, inside the drum, you find the lint filter.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$717.06
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Controls for the dryer's secondary cycle settings are on the panel's right-hand side.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$717.06
See at Amazon.com
Read full review
1 of 8
|

Forgettable looks make this dryer tough to love

Published:
Up Next
Maytag's dryer hides an old design...
7

Latest Stories

Facebook wants your nude photos to fight revenge porn

Facebook wants your nude photos to fight revenge porn

by
Awesome appliance gifts to splurge on in 2017
15

Awesome appliance gifts to splurge on in 2017

by
Apple’s working on its AR headset for 2020 (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 109)

Apple’s working on its AR headset for 2020 (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 109)

by
Disney to stream new Star Wars live-action series

Disney to stream new Star Wars live-action series

by
'Stranger Things' baby demodog will happily eat your enemies

'Stranger Things' baby demodog will happily eat your enemies

by
Uber, Lyft to test passenger pick-up zones in San Francisco

Uber, Lyft to test passenger pick-up zones in San Francisco

by