Forgettable looks make this dryer tough to love

The dryer's plain-vanillia exterior is quite forgettable.
The labels and LEDs on the cycle knob and surrounding settings are simple to understand.
GE equips this dryer with a few steam modes as well.
There's a 7.5-cubic-foot-capacity drum inside the dryer.
The big, bright LED screen is an improvement over what typically came with past GE dryer models.
Even when viewing from an angle you can still read the screen without any trouble.
At the foot of the dryer door, inside the drum, you find the lint filter.
Controls for the dryer's secondary cycle settings are on the panel's right-hand side.