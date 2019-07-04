Ford GT Mk II is part supercar, part race car, all awesome

CNET también está disponible en español.

Just 45 units will be built. 

Fear not GT collectors, that production run comes out of the model range's total planned production run of 1,350 cars.

Caption:Photo:Ford
Meet the Ford GT Mk II.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
This non-street-legal, limited-production car is a synthesis of Ford's GT street car and race car efforts.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
It's all business in here, complete with custom Sparco seats with the shoulder "ears" cut off so that two can fit side-by-side in the GT's cozy cabin.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
A huge fixed rear wing is the new Mk II's most noticeable aerodynamic departure from the GT street car.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
Did we mention it's $1.2 million before options?

Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
Those options will include air jacks, race car air conditioning and so on.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
The GT Mk II's default color will be white, but Ford and Multimatic will probably paint yours if you offer them enough cash.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
A longer front end is possible because the Mk II isn't subject to any racing-series dimensional restrictions.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
Fender vents are necessary to help balance the car's aerodynamic loads.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
A new roof-mounted air intake feeds coolers for the engine, clutch and transmission. 

Said cooler occupies the space where the GT's tiny trunk used to live.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
That's a big diffuser.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the new Ford GT Mk II.

C'mon, you know you want to.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
Published:Photo:Ford
Published:Photo:Ford
Published:Photo:Ford
Published:Photo:Ford
Published:Photo:Ford
Published:Photo:Ford
Published:Photo:Ford
Published:Photo:Ford
Published:Photo:Ford
Published:Photo:Ford
Published:Photo:Ford
Published:Photo:Ford
