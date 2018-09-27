FirstBuild's Forge makes stunning clear ice spheres

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Want to make amazing spheres of clear ice at home -- and without much effort? Cough up lots of cash for the FirstBuild Clear Ice System.
The FirstBuild Forge makes big, clear blocks of ice like this one. FirstBuild claims it takes just 4 hours to create two of them. The plan is for the Forge to store up to six ice blocks at once.
The Forge will come with a set of pointed steel tongs, and a tool for stamping ice with custom logos and graphics.
Place an ice block between the jaws of the press. It will mold a large clear ice sphere in about 2 minutes. The press is electrically heated, so there's no need to add hot water each time as other ice presses require.
Use the steel tongs to remove the ice from the press.
Behold! A solid orb of clear ice!
Wires ran from the back of the prototype Forge Sphere press I saw in person, no doubt to power its electric heating system.
Your dreams have come true. You now have a way to customize spheres of ice with your personal logo.
Now that's a classy pour of bourbon. You've earned it, but please imbibe responsibly.