CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • FirstBuild Forge up close
  • FirstBuild Forge up close
  • FirstBuild Forge up close
  • FirstBuild Forge up close
  • FirstBuild Forge up close
  • FirstBuild Forge up close

FirstBuild's Forge makes stunning clear ice spheres

Want to make amazing spheres of clear ice at home -- and without much effort? Cough up lots of cash for the FirstBuild Clear Ice System.

Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNET
1
of 9
Read First Take

The Forge makes blocks first

The FirstBuild Forge makes big, clear blocks of ice like this one. FirstBuild claims it takes just 4 hours to create two of them. The plan is for the Forge to store up to six ice blocks at once.

Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNET
2
of 9
Read First Take

Artisan ice tools

The Forge will come with a set of pointed steel tongs, and a tool for stamping ice with custom logos and graphics.

Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNET
3
of 9
Read First Take

Place blocks inside the press

Place an ice block between the jaws of the press. It will mold a large clear ice sphere in about 2 minutes. The press is electrically heated, so there's no need to add hot water each time as other ice presses require. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNET
4
of 9
Read First Take

Pull out your clear sphere

Use the steel tongs to remove the ice from the press.

Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNET
5
of 9
Read First Take

A glorious clear ice sphere

Behold! A solid orb of clear ice!

Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNET
6
of 9
Read First Take

Wires in the back

Wires ran from the back of the prototype Forge Sphere press I saw in person, no doubt to power its electric heating system.

Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNET
7
of 9
Read First Take

Make your mark

Your dreams have come true. You now have a way to customize spheres of ice with your personal logo.

Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNET
8
of 9
Read First Take

Pour it with class

Now that's a classy pour of bourbon. You've earned it, but please imbibe responsibly. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNET
9
of 9
Read First Take
Now Reading

FirstBuild's Forge makes stunning clear ice spheres

Up Next

Bonavita's Connoisseur Coffee Maker is its best brewer yet

Latest Stories

iOS 12 is now available: How to update, its best new iPhone features and more

iOS 12 is now available: How to update, its best new iPhone features and more

by
PlayStation Classic will help you relive the '90s later this year
3:21

PlayStation Classic will help you relive the '90s later this year

by
Honda recalls 232,000 Accord, Insight models over backup cameras

Honda recalls 232,000 Accord, Insight models over backup cameras

by
No, Spotify isn't using your GPS to kick you off your family plan

No, Spotify isn't using your GPS to kick you off your family plan

by
Elon Musk, Tesla and the SEC: How we got here, and what happens next

Elon Musk, Tesla and the SEC: How we got here, and what happens next

by
ITC says Apple infringes a Qualcomm patent but iPhones shouldn't be banned

ITC says Apple infringes a Qualcomm patent but iPhones shouldn't be banned

by