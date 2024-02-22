X

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Photo Mode Screenshots From the Frontier

Rebirth's easy-to-access photo mode and plentiful vistas made me into a gamer shutterbug. Pro tip I learned too late: hide your menu while taking photos.

David Lumb
David Lumb is a mobile reporter covering how on-the-go gadgets like phones, tablets and smartwatches change our lives. Over the last decade, he's reviewed phones for TechRadar as well as covered tech, gaming, and culture for Engadget, Popular Mechanics, NBC Asian America, Increment, Fast Company and others. As a true Californian, he lives for coffee, beaches and burritos.
Characters stand on a rock spur overlooking grasslands.
1 of 14 David Lumb/CNET

After a nonplayer character guides you to the first of many photo spots, you'll notice rock spurs and ledges that seem tailor-made for screenshots.

Characters stare into a sunset over water with a big fortress in the distance.
2 of 14 David Lumb/CNET

The game's backgrounds beg for photos.

A man stands over rock graves overlooking a ridge.
3 of 14 David Lumb/CNET

Praise for the environmental storytelling: These are placed around a grumpy NPC who's weary of a past war and the friends who didn't make it.

Cloud, Aerith and Tifa are transformed into blocky versions of themselves, referencing their original 1997 designs.
4 of 14 David Lumb/CNET

You have to be quick on the shutter to catch some of the funnier moments in the game.

Cloud, disguised in a Shinra grunt uniform, stands next to a despondent Elena at an upscale bar. "I'm busy being sad," she says, face in her hands.
5 of 14 David Lumb/CNET

Who among us, Elena.

A man stands at a dock overlooking a trawler-turned-cruise ship beneath a sunset.
6 of 14 David Lumb/CNET

The lighting can be tricky in the game, often washing out backgrounds, but it also creates a decent distance effect.

A man with a massive sword on his back rides a lei-decorated red segway scooter.
7 of 14 David Lumb/CNET

The game has a good nose for when a silly effect will land big -- like epic hero Cloud riding a segway like a dork.

A man on a beach stands talking to a friend lamenting over a drink.
8 of 14 David Lumb/CNET

Being the middle entry in an epic trilogy, Rebirth has more room to spend on character moments -- both fun and somber.

A man (Cloud) standing in beach attire talking to a similarly-dressed woman (Aerith) with a gorgeous sunset over the water in the background.
9 of 14 David Lumb/CNET

All that downtime leads to some sweet moments... and undeniable fanfic fodder.

The party in their various costumes: more comfortable beachside attire for Cloud, Tifa, Aerith and Yuffie, while Barret has an honest-to-god white sailor outfit on. It's perfect.
10 of 14 David Lumb/CNET

Square Enix knows its players. Win enough mini games and you'll unlock beach attire you can even use in the surrounding open world.

A man in a colorful floral shirt is in crisis, and who is Cloud if not a problem-solving bro?
11 of 14 David Lumb/CNET

After I've taken dozens of photo mode screenshots, I instinctively snap the funny moments too. This is my favorite sidequest by far.

A man, a woman and a dog-lion (Red XIII) put their hands and paws in the middle for a sports cheer. "Gimme an R, gimme an E, gimme a D!"
12 of 14 David Lumb/CNET

Another sweet moment ahead of a mini game. 

A man (Cloud) stands with a woman (Aerith) on a cliff edge overlooking the coastal area below.
13 of 14 David Lumb/CNET

Credit where credit is due -- a lot of these screenshots pop with color thanks to character and level designers making sure the textures are vibrant yet contrast well.

Cloud stands on the edge of a cliff overlooking natural pools, palm trees and open water.
14 of 14 David Lumb/CNET

Not only do ledges provide great views of the laboriously made areas in the game, they give you a scope of the world you're in -- a tenderness, an affinity, that makes open world games their own kind of breathless adventure.

