Fantastic Beasts 2 takes Harry Potter fans back to Hogwarts

In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the second of what might be a five-movie series, magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) returns. This time, he's back home in Britain. In addition to Redmayne, the cast includes Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Claudia Kim, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol and Johnny Depp.
The film opens Nov. 15 in Australia and Nov. 16 in US and UK.
Fans should expect a different Dumbledore than they know from his time with Harry. "He's a maverick and a rebel and he's an inspiring teacher at Hogwarts," director David Yates told Entertainment Weekly. "He's witty and has a bit of edge. He's not this elder statesman."
Some fans were upset that Johnny Depp (shown here with Poppy Corby-Tuech) was cast in the series after Depp's former wife, Amber Heard, accused him of verbal and physical abuse. In 2017, author J.K. Rowling defended the casting, and the ensuing attention to her post temporarily crashed her website.
Claudia Kim plays a Maledictus, a person whose blood is cursed, and who will eventually turn into a beast. The specific beast she plays is well-known to Potter readers and has already caused some controversy.
Let's head back to the 2016 film that started the series. In "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," British magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) travels from Britain to New York in 1926 only intending to stay a few hours. Little does he know what's in store for him.
Scamander is born 80 or so years before Harry Potter, but he still has an influence on the young wizard. His "Fantastic Beasts" textbook is used at Hogwarts while Harry is a student there.
Porpentina "Tina" Goldstein (Katherine Waterston) meets Scamander when he arrives in the US to discover new magical creatures. When they meet, she has been demoted to federal wand permit officer at MACUSA, the Magical Congress of the United States of America.
The 1920s marked the height of America's gangster era, and it didn't just affect the No-Majs (No-Magics, the American equivalent of British Muggles). Goblin Gnarlak (Ron Perlman) runs The Blind Pig, a magical Harlem speakeasy.
Here Scamander is seen with a Thunderbird, a magical creature closely related to the phoenix. One of the four houses in Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the American equivalent of Hogwarts, is named for this creature.