Eyes on with the Optoma HD28HDR projector

A bit of HDR, a lot of brightness.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Optoma HD28HDR

Optoma's HD28HDR is a small, bright projector with an uncommon, for this price range, feature: HDR-compatibility. 

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Case

The HD28HDR has essentially the same case as Optoma's HD146X.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Mini-zoom

The 28HDR has a rather meager 1.1x zoom, and no lens shift.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Vents

Like most small projectors, it's a big part of the design to get the heat from the lamp out of the case as quickly as possible. 

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Topside buttons

In a pinch you can control the projector from the top buttons.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Manual

Manual zoom and focus.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Inputs

Two HDMI inputs. Only one is HDMI 2.0 and capable of handling 4K60 and HDR, which is fine.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Feet

Only two of the three feet are adjustable, which is surprisingly common.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Remote

The remote is exceptionally bright, and has buttons for inputs not found on the 28HDR.

