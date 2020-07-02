Eyes on with the Optoma HD28HDR projector

CNET también está disponible en español.
A bit of HDR, a lot of brightness.
Optoma's HD28HDR is a small, bright projector with an uncommon, for this price range, feature: HDR-compatibility.
The HD28HDR has essentially the same case as Optoma's HD146X.
The 28HDR has a rather meager 1.1x zoom, and no lens shift.
Like most small projectors, it's a big part of the design to get the heat from the lamp out of the case as quickly as possible.
In a pinch you can control the projector from the top buttons.
Manual zoom and focus.
Two HDMI inputs. Only one is HDMI 2.0 and capable of handling 4K60 and HDR, which is fine.
Only two of the three feet are adjustable, which is surprisingly common.
The remote is exceptionally bright, and has buttons for inputs not found on the 28HDR.
