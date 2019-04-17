Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC
Extinction Rebellion or "XR" is an "international movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience to achieve radical change in order to minimize the risk of human extinction and ecological collapse" and they are "working to build a movement that is participatory, decentralised, and inclusive." This morning in New York City, activists gathered outside of City Hall and lay down in the street to call attention to the effects of Climate Change and present the city with four demands.
The crux of this morning's Extinction Rebellion protest was a die-in blocking traffic outside City Hall in NYC. This marks the beginning of "Rebellion Week." Extinction Rebellion is a rapidly expanding movement that began in the U.K. and is currently growing worldwide.
The 3rd demand is for a citizens' assembly. To put this into practice for a bit the crowd split into small groups, introduced themselves and exchanged ideas for how NYC can better address climate change.
The action may be over and the crowd dispursed, but the messages of XR remained on the sidewalk for passersby to take in. The group will gather for remaining events over "Rebellion Week," including a picnic in central park on Saturday.