Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Extinction Rebellion or "XR" is an "international movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience to achieve radical change in order to minimize the risk of human extinction and ecological collapse" and they are "working to build a movement that is participatory, decentralised, and inclusive." This morning in New York City, activists gathered outside of City Hall and lay down in the street to call attention to the effects of Climate Change and present the city with four demands.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

The crux of this morning's Extinction Rebellion protest was a die-in blocking traffic outside City Hall in NYC.  This marks the beginning of "Rebellion Week." Extinction Rebellion is a rapidly expanding movement that began in the U.K. and is currently growing worldwide. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

When I arrived I found activist Julian Smith hands out flyers and chalk and encourages people to express themselves on the expansive sidewalk outside City Hall.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

As the morning went on the sidewalks got covered with warnings about environmental destruction.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Leo Bierman, 30, got interested in activism when he saw a livestream of XR's first meeting. He went on to be arrested in their first NYC action.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Catchy slogans abound.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

An band has come together to encourage the protesters and lead songs.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Reverend Chelsea MacMillan gave opening remarks to those gathered, and outlined the 4 demands of Extinction Rebellion.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

The first demand is that governments tell the truth about climate change, and act on it. NYC activists are demanding that City Hall declare a climate emergency.  

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

The 2nd stated goal of XR is to have us at net zero emissions by 2025.  Tough to acheive.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

The 3rd demand is for a citizens' assembly. To put this into practice for a bit the crowd split into small groups, introduced themselves and exchanged ideas for how NYC can better address climate change. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Their 4th demand is that the "transition be just."  This seems to be in line with the "Green New Deal" proposed by Democratic Socialists.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Many groups recorded their ideas in lists on the ground. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

XR's members lift up a giant banner across from City Hall in anticipation of the street takeover.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Once activists moved to lay down in the street and block traffic, NYPD was quick to begin asking protesters to dispurse.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

The street was lined with police officers and their scooters.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Aside from those willing to risk arrest there were hundreds of others present to show support and increase visibility.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Extinction Rebellion is a nonviolent movement and they had provided trainings to protesters who intended to be arrested at this action.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Linking arms is often done to create a blockade at protests.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Police officers played a repeating message over a loudspeaker to warn protesters that they needed to vacate the street willingly or face charges of disorderly conduct.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Protesters' signage indicates they feel the government and corporations are lying to the public about the urgency of climate change.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

The NYC plan to build a "sea wall" around lower manhattan was cited as not nearly comprehensive enough to deal with the problems.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Whoa, what's this guy up to? At first I thought he was just trying to get a cool angled shot on the die-in.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

It appears these two fellows are rigging up some signage.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
24
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

The police seems surprised by this new development.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

The first sign reads, "Declare Climate Emergency," referencing the first of XR's demands.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
26
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Folks on the ground are preparing for their inevitable arrest.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
27
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

And here come the signs...

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
28
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Fairly impressive technique I would say. I was suprised they managed to do this.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
29
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

And now for some arrests...

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
30
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Police officers were wearing body cameras and I heard a commanding officer check to make sure they were turned on before arrests commenced.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
31
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

As protesters are pulled off the ground and put into zip-tie cuffs the crowd chants "thank you" to each of them.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
32
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Many of the citizens arrested were not particularly radical or young, and Extinction Rebellion seemed to mobilize a wide variety of demographics.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
33
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Some were young and radical looking, of course...

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
34
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Crowd control continues as more and more onlookers gather to take in the scene.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
35
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

This sign reads, "Limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celcius would require rapid, far-reaching, and unprecedented change in all aspects of society." --IPCC Special Report

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
36
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Most protesters went quietly once they were under arrest.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
37
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Some made their voices heard as they were being marched off in cuffs.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
38
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

The green ribbons worn by many participating in the die-in seem to represent ecology as species continue to

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
39
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Tools of the trade..

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
40
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

It was inspiring to see citizens taking action on an issue that affects us all.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
41
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
42
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

The new shift arrives.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
43
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Is Carrots a band? I really hope this is just a shirt about vegetables.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
44
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

The crowd isn't going anywhere. They're watching this go down until it's over.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
45
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Officers help up one of the final remaining protesters.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
46
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

This activist sang a song as she was moved into the police bus, "I am not afraid / I am not afraid / I would die for liberation 'cause I know why I was made."

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
47
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

Another woman chimed in to sing along with her.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
48
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

There were siginificantly more arrests at today's action than there had been at the first XR die-in at Rockefeller Center on January 27th.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
49
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

The line of the arrested activists waiting to get in the bus was pretty long.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
50
of 51

Extinction Rebellion activists stop traffic in NYC

The action may be over and the crowd dispursed, but the messages of XR remained on the sidewalk for passersby to take in.  The group will gather for remaining events over "Rebellion Week," including a picnic in central park on Saturday.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
51
of 51
