Extend Your MacBook's Battery Power Now With These 7 Tips

Do you get battery anxiety when running your MacBook from its internal power? Recent MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops sip power efficiently, but that doesn't help when your charger is sitting at home or there's nowhere to plug in.

If you're staring down a red or single-digit battery percentage indicator, or even just noticed the level getting uncomfortably low, these techniques in MacOS Sonoma will help you eke out more productive time on your laptop before it nods off.