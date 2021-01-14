Every smart home security camera announced at CES 2021

From "touch-free" doorbells to camera-equipped robot vacuums, here's all of the home security cameras we saw at this year's virtual tech show.

Alarm.com

All of the home security cameras of CES 2021

We saw a bunch of new home security cameras at the year's virtual CES, ranging from Alarm.com's "touch-free" doorbell (details below) to a camera-equipped LED floodlight and even a robot vacuum with a built-in home monitoring camera. Click through to check them out.

Alarm.com's Touchless Video Doorbell is an interesting product to come out of CES 2021. 

It's designed as a "touch-free" device that rings the doorbell when motion is detected, rather than when someone rings the bell. There's even text on the doorbell itself discouraging people from ringing it. I'm skeptical that people would notice that small text and actually not try to ring it, but we'll just have to see for ourselves when we try it out. 

GE Cync Indoor Smart Camera
GE Lighting

GE Cync Indoor Smart Camera

The GE Cync Indoor Smart Camera a new indoor cam from GE that offers optional cloud storage (for a fee) as well as local storage via a built-in card slot. 

It also features a physical slide that covers the camera lens and turns off the microphone. 

Konka Anywhere Cam
Konka

Konka Anywhere Cam

The Konka Anywhere Cam is a battery-powered outdoor security camera that works in Konka's OneApp. It works with AlexaGoogle Assistant and IFTTT.

Konka Anywhere Video Doorbell
Konka

Konka Anywhere Video Doorbell

The Konka Anywhere Video Doorbell is the smart doorbell version of the battery-powered Konka Anywhere Cam. It runs on the OneApp and supports AlexaGoogle Assistant and IFTTT.

Konka LED Floodlight Cam
Konka

Konka LED Floodlight Cam

Konka LED Floodlight Cam is an outdoor security camera with integrated floodlights and a siren. Like Konka's other devices, this one works on the OneApp and supports AlexaGoogle Assistant and IFTTT.

Konka Video Doorbell
Konka

Konka Video Doorbell

In addition to the battery-powered Anywhere Video Doorbell, Konka also introduced a hardwired smart doorbell -- the Konka Video Doorbell. It works with OneApp as well as AlexaGoogle Assistant and IFTTT.

Samsung JetBot 90 AI
Samsung

Samsung JetBot 90 AI

The Samsung JetBot 90 AI robot vacuum has an integrated camera that makes it possible to monitor your home straight from the vacuum.

TP-Link Kasa Cam Outdoor with 24/7 Recording (KC420WS)
TP-Link

TP-Link Kasa Cam Outdoor with 24/7 Recording (KC420WS)

TP-Link Kasa Cam Outdoor with 24/7 Recording (KC420WS) is a weather-proof camera with 2K HD live streaming, as well as local and cloud storage (it supports microSD cards up to 256GB).

TP-Link Kasa Smart Doorbell (KD110)
TP-Link

TP-Link Kasa Smart Doorbell (KD110)

The TP-Link Kasa Smart Doorbell (KD110) has local and cloud storage (fee-based), as well as person detection. The doorbell supports microSD cards up to 128GB.

TP-Link Kasa Spot Pan Tilt with 24/7 Recording (KC410S)
TP-Link

TP-Link Kasa Spot Pan Tilt with 24/7 Recording (KC410S)

TP-Link's Kasa Spot Pan Tilt with 24/7 Recording (KC410S) features 2K HD live streaming, cloud and local storage (up to 256 GB microSD card). 

It has a motion-tracking option designed to follow motion activity and a "Patrol Mode" that's supposed to pan and tilt to cover different angles you set for monitoring.  

