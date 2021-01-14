Every smart home security camera announced at CES 2021

We saw a bunch of new home security cameras at the year's virtual CES, ranging from Alarm.com's "touch-free" doorbell (details below) to a camera-equipped LED floodlight and even a robot vacuum with a built-in home monitoring camera. Click through to check them out.
Alarm.com's Touchless Video Doorbell is an interesting product to come out of CES 2021.
It's designed as a "touch-free" device that rings the doorbell when motion is detected, rather than when someone rings the bell. There's even text on the doorbell itself discouraging people from ringing it. I'm skeptical that people would notice that small text and actually not try to ring it, but we'll just have to see for ourselves when we try it out.
GE Lighting
GE Cync Indoor Smart Camera
The GE Cync Indoor Smart Camera a new indoor cam from GE that offers optional cloud storage (for a fee) as well as local storage via a built-in card slot.
It also features a physical slide that covers the camera lens and turns off the microphone.
The Konka Anywhere Video Doorbell is the smart doorbell version of the battery-powered Konka Anywhere Cam. It runs on the OneApp and supports Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.
Konka
Konka LED Floodlight Cam
Konka LED Floodlight Cam is an outdoor security camera with integrated floodlights and a siren. Like Konka's other devices, this one works on the OneApp and supports Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.
Konka
Konka Video Doorbell
In addition to the battery-powered Anywhere Video Doorbell, Konka also introduced a hardwired smart doorbell -- the Konka Video Doorbell. It works with OneApp as well as Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.
Samsung
Samsung JetBot 90 AI
The Samsung JetBot 90 AI robot vacuum has an integrated camera that makes it possible to monitor your home straight from the vacuum.
