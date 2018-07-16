20 essential Amazon shopping tips and hacks

You don't need a Prime membership to participate in Prime Day
Shopping on Amazon tends to be pretty simple, but there are some hacks that can make it even more worth your while regardless of whether it's Prime Day.
For example: While you will need a membership to access official Prime Day discounts, third-party sellers on Amazon often have sales to capitalize on the increase in traffic. And those sales are accessible to anyone.
Prime members who have a Kindle reader or other Amazon-manufactured device can access the Kindle Owners' Lending Library, where more than 800,000 ebooks are available to borrow for free with no due dates.
Prime Day also offers movie streaming deals. Amazon has a selection of new movies, like Proud Mary, which are available to rent for $1.99 through Prime Video. After renting, you have 30 days to start watching it, or 48 hours to finish watching it after you start.
Since Amazon bought popular grocery store Whole Foods, it's run several synergistic promotions. Prime members get discounts at the store and shopping at Whole Foods can earn you coupons to use on Amazon.
You can share your Prime membership with your family and close friends to save on redundant membership fees. Amazon has even made shopping for surprise gifts for those loved ones possible. It works like this...
You can use Amazon to shop for gifts without spoiling the surprise. Use Amazon Household to hide your purchase history, recently searched items and recommendations from other people who use the same Amazon account.