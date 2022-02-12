Endless incredible aircraft at the National Museum of the United States Air Force

The National Museum of the US Air Force near Dayton, Ohio, is one of the largest and most impressive air museums in the world.

In multiple hangars at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the museum presents a roughly chronological history of aviation. All the aircraft are in impeccable condition, even this 100-year-old Caproni Ca. 36 bomber from World War I.

