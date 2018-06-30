Electrolux's latest clothes dryer is easy on the eyes

CNET también está disponible en español.
Electrolux's latest clothes dryer is lovely to look at.
Like previous models, this Electrolux dryer has a cycle dial that doubles as a bright LED display.
The drum has a capacity of 8 cubic feet.
To the right of the dial are additional settings. The text labels aren't illuminated, which makes them hard to read.
The grey finish is a handsome look. The dryer also comes in a more basic white.
While the dial display doesn't show much information besides cycle time, it is bright and easy to read.