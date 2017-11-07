Do you want to up your dental game with an electric toothbrush at a good price? The Sonicare 2 Seriesmight be for you. It doesn't have a plethora of modes or hip color choices, but it's very effective -- your dentist will be pleased! The Sonicare 2 Series is a workhorse from a trusted dental brand and it's a great choice for an electric toothbrush newbie looking to up their hygiene.
New subscription brush Goby shows up at your doorstep and does a fantastic job cleaning your teeth. The brush features two modes -- standard or sensitive -- and comes in five color choices. If you subscribe with Goby, you can choose to receive new brush heads every one, two or three months at a cost of less than $6 per head. It's compact and convenient, what's not to like? Goby is a perfect option for someone who doesn't want to think about refreshing their brush, and doesn't need fancy features.
A high tech choice, Oral-B's Genius 8000 sends info about pressure and position to your phone via Bluetooth to aid your brushing efficiency. Plus it features six modes (including whitening and tongue cleaning), and a fun color change lighting system. And the Genius's travel case can charge your phone! If you're looking for cool tech features in a high-performance tool, this is your brush.
The Philips Sonicare 9300 DiamondClean Smart is the total package, from its innovative tumbler charger, Bluetooth technology, to the on-trend color options. Four brushing modes, coaching via app and intensity settings ensure you're cleaning every nook and cranny. And it looks great too! The DiamondClean is the top-of-the-line.
Popular on the internet, Quip shows up at your doorstep. It's more of a standard brush with a vibrating motion (no oscillating head), but it's a step up from a manual brush. It looks sleek (bright colors or metallic handles available), and its slim profile makes it easy to store. No bulky charger here -- no charger at all. Quip runs on an AA battery, and fresh ones are delivered with your subscription box, along with toothpaste and a new brush heads.