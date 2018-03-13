Ecobee's smart light switch features built-in Alexa controls

The Ecobee Switch Plus is a Wi-Fi-connected light switch from the makers of a popular line of smart thermostats. Along with nifty sensor tech, it features built-in Alexa voice controls, making it a bit like a teeny tiny Amazon Echo for your wall.
Once it's up and running, you'll be able to use it like an Echo device. Just say "Alexa" to wake it up, then give it a question or command. It can do just about anything an Amazon Echo can do, except for Alexa's calling and messaging features.
One nice feature of the Ecobee Switch Plus is that it can sense how bright it is in the room. That lets you activate a night light when it's dark out, or turn your lights on automatically in the evening.
Caption byRy Crist / Photo by Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNET
The Ecobee Switch Plus is available now for $99, which makes it a costlier option than competing smart switches from the likes of Lutron and Belkin WeMo. Read our full review to see if we think the added Alexa and sensor smarts make for a worthwhile upgrade.