Ecobee's smart light switch features built-in Alexa controls

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

App-assisted setup

Alexa controls

Buttons, too

Ambient light detection

Motion detection

Worth it?

  • ecobee-switch-plus-5
    1
    of 7
  • ecobee-smart-switch-app-setup
    2
    of 7
  • ecobee-switch-plus-4
    3
    of 7
  • ecobee-switch-plus-2
    4
    of 7
  • ecobee-smart-switch-light-detection
    5
    of 7
  • ecobee-switch-plus-motion-detection
    6
    of 7
  • ecobee-switch-plus-1
    7
    of 7

The Ecobee Switch Plus is a Wi-Fi-connected light switch from the makers of a popular line of smart thermostats. Along with nifty sensor tech, it features built-in Alexa voice controls, making it a bit like a teeny tiny Amazon Echo for your wall.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$99.00 MSRP
Read Full Review

Ecobee's app does a really nice job of walking you through the installation and setup process with illustrated, step-by-step instructions.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNET
$99.00 MSRP
Read Full Review

Once it's up and running, you'll be able to use it like an Echo device. Just say "Alexa" to wake it up, then give it a question or command. It can do just about anything an Amazon Echo can do, except for Alexa's calling and messaging features.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$99.00 MSRP
Read Full Review

You can also activate Alexa by pressing that button on the right. Press the button on the left, and you'll mute Alexa's microphone.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$99.00 MSRP
Read Full Review

One nice feature of the Ecobee Switch Plus is that it can sense how bright it is in the room. That lets you activate a night light when it's dark out, or turn your lights on automatically in the evening.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNET
$99.00 MSRP
Read Full Review

You can also use the built-in motion detector to turn the lights on automatically when someone enters the room, or turn them off automatically once the room is empty.

Caption by / Photo by Screenshots by Ry Crist/CNET
$99.00 MSRP
Read Full Review

The Ecobee Switch Plus is available now for $99, which makes it a costlier option than competing smart switches from the likes of Lutron and Belkin WeMo. Read our full review to see if we think the added Alexa and sensor smarts make for a worthwhile upgrade.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$99.00 MSRP
Read Full Review
1 of 7
|

Ecobee's smart light switch features built-in Alexa controls

Published:
Up Next
Gogogate2 makes sense of garage sma...
10

Latest Stories

Playboy is working on a cryptocurrency wallet

Playboy is working on a cryptocurrency wallet

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
Facebook takes down far-right group Britain First's official page

Facebook takes down far-right group Britain First's official page

by
Why Trump blocked Qualcomm-Broadcom: It's all about 5G

Why Trump blocked Qualcomm-Broadcom: It's all about 5G

by
Broadcom officially withdraws $117B Qualcomm offer

Broadcom officially withdraws $117B Qualcomm offer

by
Want to charge your smartphone in 7 seconds? Look to graphene

Want to charge your smartphone in 7 seconds? Look to graphene

by