Dyson's Airwrap hair styler could be better

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Meet the Dyson Airwrap Complete styler kit.
It comes with six attachments. This one is the prestyling dryer.
Each attachment connects to the wand.
Then pull down on the unlocking lever to remove each attachment.
Dyson's Airwrap attachments are gray with pink accents.
This is the round volumizing brush. It adds volume for fine hair.
You also get a couple of curling wands.
This soft smoothing brush is supposed to create body for fine hair.
The firm smoothing brush is supposed to straighten hair without adding frizz and is designed for thick, coarse hair.