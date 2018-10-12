Dyson Airwrap is a new damp-to-dry hair styler with no heat

CNET también está disponible en español.
James Dyson, the founder himself, was on hand at the New York launch event to introduce the company's latest foray into hairstyling technology.
The Airwrap has attachments that are helpful in creating curls, smoothening hair or even just drying it.
The Airwrap does all this without heat, enabling you to avoid damage associated with flat irons, curling irons and blow dryers.
It was amusing to see a distinguished CEO demonstrate the technology for us.
Amazingly the airflow technology seems to pull your hair around it in a spiral without much work on your part.
Three types of kits are available.
This is the complete kit.
Once the product was described we got to watch a demo with a well known hairstylist.
First she taught the models how to use the Airwrap, then she let them do a curl on their own.
They boast that the Airwrap works on any hair type.
Once inside the demo area, Dyson showed off some of the research and development that got them to this product.
Studying all types of hair was a big part of it.
I'm consistently impressed with Dyson's approach to innovation.
There was a lot of trial and error in the prototype design.
Once inside the demo area anyone could line up to try the Airwrap. First they'd demonstrate.
And then you could try it yourself. See how the tool is sucking her hair around it without her help? I didn't have time to try it myself, but it sure looked cool.