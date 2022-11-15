Dying Space Missions Remembered in Inspirational Final Images

Don't cry for Opportunity, Spirit, Messenger, Cassini or Rosetta. Their final images may feel heartbreaking, but they're testaments to ingenuity, daring and perseverance. These spacecraft and rovers led fascinating lives and enriched our understanding of the universe.

NASA expects this InSight selfie from April 24, 2022 to be the lander's last. With dust coating its solar panels, the Mars emissary is entering its final days. NASA turned off instruments to save power and to prioritize the work of the marsquake-finding seismometer. InSight had a good run after landing in 2018 and discovering new information about the interior of Mars.