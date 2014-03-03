CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Rotate past spinning blocks

One hit means you start over

Tricks of the trade

Settings

Go for the high score

  • 1
    of 5
  • 2
    of 5
  • 3
    of 5
  • 4
    of 5
  • 5
    of 5
The block at the bottom is stationary, so you only need to rotate around it, but the two above are spinning in different directions, requiring perfect timing as you rotate past them.
Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
When you make a mistake and either the blue or red dot hits a block, the game will rewind back to the beginning of the level so you can give it another shot.
Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
You'll quickly learn that blocks that come next to each to other, like this pair, can be passed by rotating counterclockwise around both.
Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
You can toggle the music, sound effects, or soundtrack, but if you want a completely different look, you can invert the colors. I found the default white on black to be the easiest on the eyes.
Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
Play endless mode to see how long you can last against random groupings of blocks. You can also compare your score with those of other people around the world via Apple's Game Center.
Caption by / Photo by Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET
1 of 5
|

Duet Game has you rotate to avoid blocky obstacles (pictures)

Updated:
Up Next
Cortana shows her sassy side (pictu...
14

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by