DJI's compact, folding OM 5 stabilizing gimbal for iPhone and Android

Want to stabilize your phone footage? DJI's new gimbal is a solid choice.
DJI's latest phone gimbal, the OM 5, uses a clever folding system and magnetic phone clamp to pack down to a pocketable size. Add to that a solid battery life, impressive performance and a neat built-in extending selfie stick. The OM 5 is a great choice for mobile creatives wanting to shoot better looking video without carrying a big camera setup with them.
The DJI OM 5 is available now worldwide and will set you back $159 ( £140, AU$239).
There aren't many buttons to confuse you on the handle, but the few that are there are easily within thumb reach.
The phone attaches to the gimbal using this magnetic clamp. It helps keep the size of the gimbal down when it's packed away while the clamp's slim profile means you can keep it on your phone, ready to shoot, without it getting in the way.
If you want to upgrade the clamp you can opt for version with built-in LED lights to help brighten up your face when shooting selfies in dark conditions. It's an extra $59 (£42, AU$79) so won't be for everyone, but it might make all the difference if you're always shooting in the dark.
The OM 5 does a great job at smoothing out your phone footage, eliminating all but the worst of your shaky hand movements.
It charges over USB C and offers around 6 hours of use from a single charge.
If you shoot a lot of video with your phone but you've never tried a gimbal then it's well worth giving it a go. I've been surprised at the difference it makes.
The OM 5 comes with a mini tripod in the box. It can act either as an extension to the handle or as a regular tripod keeping the gimbal in place during long time-lapses.
You can also shoot video in vertical format if you're looking for TikTok fame.
There's a built-in extending selfie stick, which is great for getting better selfies or for more creative shooting angles.
I had no problem keeping the magnetic mount on my phone while it was in my pocket. Then, when creativity strikes, I just slap it straight onto the gimbal and I'm ready to shoot.
The whole thing folds down into a compact format that's easy to fit into a large jacket pocket, meaning it's always on hand to shoot with.