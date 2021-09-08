DJI's compact, folding OM 5 stabilizing gimbal for iPhone and Android

DJI's latest phone gimbal, the OM 5, uses a clever folding system and magnetic phone clamp to pack down to a pocketable size. Add to that a solid battery life, impressive performance and a neat built-in extending selfie stick. The OM 5 is a great choice for mobile creatives wanting to shoot better looking video without carrying a big camera setup with them.

The DJI OM 5 is available now worldwide and will set you back $159 ( £140, AU$239).