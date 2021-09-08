/>
X

DJI's compact, folding OM 5 stabilizing gimbal for iPhone and Android

Want to stabilize your phone footage? DJI's new gimbal is a solid choice.

andrewhoyleheadshot2013-2.jpg
Andrew Hoyle
dji-om-5-cnet-product
1 of 12 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

DJI's latest phone gimbal, the OM 5, uses a clever folding system and magnetic phone clamp to pack down to a pocketable size. Add to that a solid battery life, impressive performance and a neat built-in extending selfie stick. The OM 5 is a great choice for mobile creatives wanting to shoot better looking video without carrying a big camera setup with them.

The DJI OM 5 is available now worldwide and will set you back $159 ( £140, AU$239).  

dji-om-5-cnet-product-10
2 of 12 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

There aren't many buttons to confuse you on the handle, but the few that are there are easily within thumb reach.

dji-om-5-cnet-product-11
3 of 12 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The phone attaches to the gimbal using this magnetic clamp. It helps keep the size of the gimbal down when it's packed away while the clamp's slim profile means you can keep it on your phone, ready to shoot, without it getting in the way. 

dji-om-5-cnet-product-12
4 of 12 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

If you want to upgrade the clamp you can opt for version with built-in LED lights to help brighten up your face when shooting selfies in dark conditions. It's an extra $59 (£42, AU$79) so won't be for everyone, but it might make all the difference if you're always shooting in the dark.

dji-om-5-cnet-product-2
5 of 12 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The OM 5 does a great job at smoothing out your phone footage, eliminating all but the worst of your shaky hand movements.

dji-om-5-cnet-product-3
6 of 12 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It charges over USB C and offers around 6 hours of use from a single charge.

dji-om-5-cnet-product-4
7 of 12 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

If you shoot a lot of video with your phone but you've never tried a gimbal then it's well worth giving it a go. I've been surprised at the difference it makes.

dji-om-5-cnet-product-5
8 of 12 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The OM 5 comes with a mini tripod in the box. It can act either as an extension to the handle or as a regular tripod keeping the gimbal in place during long time-lapses.

dji-om-5-cnet-product-6
9 of 12 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

You can also shoot video in vertical format if you're looking for TikTok fame.

dji-om-5-cnet-product-7
10 of 12 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

There's a built-in extending selfie stick, which is great for getting better selfies or for more creative shooting angles.

dji-om-5-cnet-product-8
11 of 12 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

I had no problem keeping the magnetic mount on my phone while it was in my pocket. Then, when creativity strikes, I just slap it straight onto the gimbal and I'm ready to shoot.

dji-om-5-cnet-product-9
12 of 12 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The whole thing folds down into a compact format that's easy to fit into a large jacket pocket, meaning it's always on hand to shoot with. 

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

38 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
Volkswagen ID Buzz AD has sensors for days

More Galleries

Volkswagen ID Buzz AD has sensors for days

11 Photos
Volkswagen Polo GTI packs hot hatch power in a smaller package

More Galleries

Volkswagen Polo GTI packs hot hatch power in a smaller package

15 Photos
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists see the funny side of nature

More Galleries

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists see the funny side of nature

20 Photos
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata is still our favorite two-seater

More Galleries

2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata is still our favorite two-seater

29 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos