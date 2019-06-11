DJI's moves into robotics education with the RoboMaster S1

Or you can load the blaster with a cartridge you fill with water gel beads. They arrive dehydrated (right), but soaking them in water plumps them up for shooting (left). They're squishy and break apart sometimes on impact.
If you're familiar with Orbeez, that's essentially what these are. The blaster fire rate and angle pitch are limited to avoid injury and DJI will include eye protection just to be safe. They eventually dehydrate and can be vacuumed up for easy cleaning.
Included are a set of vision markers, such as the "1" you can see in this picture. In race modes you can use a set to act as checkpoints or use them for IR target practice.
In multiplayer battles, there's a Heart marker you can scan that virtually repairs your S1 if you get hit by an opponent. Similarly, a Mystery Bonus marker gives you one of four boosts to use against your competition: Dizziness, Electromagnetic Interference, Extreme Speed, and Invincibility.
The controller isn't included, though maybe that's for the best. Steering is mainly done with left joystick while swiping with your right thumb on your tablet or phone screen controls the blaster/camera.
In the S1's app is access to coding tools. Under the Road to Mastery section, you'll find project-based courses on programming languages. Video tutorials and programming guides can be found under RoboAcademy.
The RoboMaster S1 is available in the US for $499 starting June 12. A "PlayMore Kit," which includes the dedicated controller, additional gel beads, one battery and a gel bead container, will be available for purchase in July. DJI doesn't have pricing on that kit yet, though. The S1 will also be available in China and Japan at launch, but no other regions were announced.