DJI Mini 3 Pro Is a Tiny Drone for Vertical Video

DJI has finally answered the pleas of TikTok creators the world over and fitted its new drone with a camera that can flip over and shoot truly vertical video.

The Mini 3 Pro also weighs just 249 grams and it folds down to something barely bigger than a standard can of Coke, so it's easy to shove in a bag and take out and about.

It goes on sale on May 17 starting at £639 with no controller (in case you already own a compatible one) or £709 with a controller. US and Australian pricing is yet to be officially confirmed, but those prices convert to about $669 or AU$1,135 without a controller, and $759 or AU$1,475 with a controller.