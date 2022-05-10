DJI Mini 3 Pro Is a Tiny Drone for Vertical Video

It's not much bigger than a standard can of Coke.
DJI has finally answered the pleas of TikTok creators the world over and fitted its new drone with a camera that can flip over and shoot truly vertical video.
The Mini 3 Pro also weighs just 249 grams and it folds down to something barely bigger than a standard can of Coke, so it's easy to shove in a bag and take out and about.
It goes on sale on May 17 starting at £639 with no controller (in case you already own a compatible one) or £709 with a controller. US and Australian pricing is yet to be officially confirmed, but those prices convert to about $669 or AU$1,135 without a controller, and $759 or AU$1,475 with a controller.
Most recent DJI drones haven't been able to shoot vertical images or video, so social media creators have had to crop their footage down the middle if they want it to display properly on phones.
With the tap of an onscreen button, the Mini 3 Pro's camera flips over for vertical shots, and still takes advantage of the stabilizing gimbal.
It's a tiny thing.
Barely bigger than a standard can of Coke. I don't have Coke at home, so here it is instead against a lovely Pale Ale. It was delicious, thanks for asking.
Grabbable? Oh yes.
The DJI Air 2S (right) is already pretty portable and fits comfortably into a backpack, but the Mini 3 Pro takes that size reduction even further.
The battery pulls out from the back of the drone.
The back is also where you'll find the microSD card slot. The drone supports cards up to 512GB in size.
It's got new sensors for better object detection, including ones facing forward, backward and downward.
The Fly More Combo comes with three batteries and a standard RC controller. You can also buy it without a controller if you have one from a previous generation.
Its low weight means it falls below requirements for licensing and registration in many areas, but always check to make sure you're flying within your local laws, wherever you are.
DJI reckons you'll get up to 34 minutes of flight time from a battery.
In my own experience, that flight time will be closer to 30 minutes, depending on conditions.
The drone's 4K footage looks good and it can shoot 48-megapixel stills in DNG raw format for easier editing in apps like Adobe Lightroom.
The propellers fold inward for easier storage.
It's a great drone to consider for chucking in a bag and going on a hike.