Disney's Star Wars land food: Everything to eat and drink in Galaxy's Edge

At Star Wars land, you eat themed food

And this is everything you can enjoy inside Galaxy's Edge.

Caption:Photo:Richard Harbaugh
1
of 22

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Oga's Cantina

Drinks that can be found at Oga's Cantina include The Outer Rim, Bespin Fizz, Yub Nub, and Fuzzy Tauntaun.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Kent Phillips
2
of 22

Oga's Cantina will also serve non-alcoholic drinks including the Carbon Freeze, Oga's Obsession and Cliff Dweller.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Kent Phillips
3
of 22

Inside Oga's Cantina

When guests visit Star Wars: GalaxyÕs Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, and at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, theyÕll be able to enjoy OgaÕs Cantina Ð a local watering hole to unwind, conduct business and maybe even encounter a friend or a foe. Patrons of the cantina come from across the galaxy to sample the famous concoctions created with exotic ingredients using ÒotherworldlyÓ methods, served in unique vessels, with choices for guests of all ages. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)

Updated:Caption:Photo:Joshua Sudock
4
of 22

Your DJ is...

R-3X, otherwise known as Rex, the former Starspeeder 3000 pilot droid from the original Star Tours.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Joshua Sudock
5
of 22

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

The Braised Shaak Roast.

Updated:Caption:Photo:David Roark
6
of 22

The Phattro and Moof Juice.

Updated:Caption:Photo:David Roark
7
of 22

Oi-oi Puff and Batuu-bon.

Updated:Caption:Photo:David Roark
8
of 22

The Felucian Garden Spread.

Updated:Caption:Photo:David Roark
9
of 22

The Fried Endorian Tip-yip.

Updated:Caption:Photo:David Roark
10
of 22

The Ithorian Garden Loaf.

Updated:Caption:Photo:David Roark
11
of 22

The Roasted Endorian Tip-yip Salad.

Updated:Caption:Photo:David Roark
12
of 22

The Smoked Kaadu Ribs.

Updated:Caption:Photo:David Roark
13
of 22

The Yobshrimp Noodle Salad.

Updated:Caption:Photo:David Roark
14
of 22

The Bright Suns Morning.

Updated:Caption:Photo:David Nguyen
15
of 22

The Bright Suns Youngling Breakfast (Kid's meal).

Updated:Caption:Photo:David Nguyen
16
of 22

The Mustafarian Lava Roll.

Updated:Caption:Photo:David Nguyen
17
of 22

Inside Docking Bay 7

Guests will discover innovative and creative eats from around the galaxy at Star Wars: GalaxyÕs Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, and at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo is a designated location for traveling food shuttles. Chef Strono ÒCookieÓ Tuggs is in much demand for his culinary skills, so he moves from site to site in a modified Sienar-Chall Utilipede-Transport that becomes a mobile kitchen and restaurant. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)

Updated:Caption:Photo:Joshua Sudock
18
of 22

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Ronto Roasters

The Meiloorun Juice, the Nuna Turkey Jerky and the Ronto Wrap.

Updated:Caption:Photo:Kent Phillips
19
of 22

The Rising Moons Overnight Oats, also found at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo and Oga's Cantina.

Updated:Caption:Photo:David Nguyen
20
of 22

The Ronto Morning Wrap.

Updated:Caption:Photo:David Nguyen
21
of 22

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Milk Stand

Blue Milk and Green Milk.

Updated:Caption:Photo:David Roark
22
of 22
