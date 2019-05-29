Disney's Star Wars land food: Everything to eat and drink in Galaxy's Edge

When guests visit Star Wars: GalaxyÕs Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, and at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, theyÕll be able to enjoy OgaÕs Cantina Ð a local watering hole to unwind, conduct business and maybe even encounter a friend or a foe. Patrons of the cantina come from across the galaxy to sample the famous concoctions created with exotic ingredients using ÒotherworldlyÓ methods, served in unique vessels, with choices for guests of all ages. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)
Guests will discover innovative and creative eats from around the galaxy at Star Wars: GalaxyÕs Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, and at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo is a designated location for traveling food shuttles. Chef Strono ÒCookieÓ Tuggs is in much demand for his culinary skills, so he moves from site to site in a modified Sienar-Chall Utilipede-Transport that becomes a mobile kitchen and restaurant. (Joshua Sudock/Disney Parks)