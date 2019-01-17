Digital Storm's latest custom gaming desktops are a sight to see

Boutique gaming desktop builder Digital Storm announced the arrival of four new models on the schedule for 2019. The company gave CNET a full walkthrough of all of them at CES 2019 including a prototype design slated for the second half of the year.
There are spots for up to eight 3.5-inch hard drives and up to eight 2.5-inch SSDs. Also, though they didn't use them in the one at CES, you can get this with quick disconnect fittings on soft or rigid cooling tubes to make component swaps easier.
Aventum's custom engineered PCIe power panel makes upgrades easy while keeping cabling neat and tidy. Fittings on the motherboard tray let the liquid cooling pass through to the water block on the other side.
There are three 140mm fans on top as well as headphone and mic jacks, an SD card reader and USB ports. White, matte black, red and blue color options are available for the steel case, but you can also drop $799 for a custom paint job.
Meet Project Corsa, a prototype desktop with a segmented case design for more efficient cooling. With the tempered glass panel removed, there's a better view of the cooling system on the back of the motherboard tray.