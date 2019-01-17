Digital Storm's latest custom gaming desktops are a sight to see

CNET también está disponible en español.

Boutique gaming desktop builder Digital Storm announced the arrival of four new models on the schedule for 2019. The company gave CNET a full walkthrough of all of them at CES 2019 including a prototype design slated for the second half of the year. 

A fully customizable gaming desktop or workstation, the Aventum X is a behemoth that starts at $3,300 (approximately £2,585 and AU$4,590).

The bottom exhaust chamber has six 140mm fans.

Processor options include up to an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Threadripper 2990WX or up to an Intel Core i9-9900K or Core i9-9980XE. 

You won't have any trouble remembering the name of your desktop. 

There are spots for up to eight 3.5-inch hard drives and up to eight 2.5-inch SSDs. Also, though they didn't use them in the one at CES, you can get this with quick disconnect fittings on soft or rigid cooling tubes to make component swaps easier. 

It can be built with up to four Nividia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards. 

Aventum's custom engineered PCIe power panel makes upgrades easy while keeping cabling neat and tidy. Fittings on the motherboard tray let the liquid cooling pass through to the water block on the other side. 

The back panel has eight PCI expansion slots. 

There are three 140mm fans on top as well as headphone and mic jacks, an SD card reader and USB ports. White, matte black, red and blue color options are available for the steel case, but you can also drop $799 for a custom paint job. 

Glass panels are used for both sides of the case. 

With the glass panel removed. 

The cables down the back of the motherboard tray go straight to the power supply. 

These are the other two 140mm fans for the bottom chamber exhaust. 

Digital Storm developed its own water block that's actually behind the motherboard tray, cutting out the need to modify the entire liquid cooling system for upgrades or maintenance.

Full details on the Aventum X and configuration options are available on Digital Storm's site

The Spark debuted at CES 2018 as a prototype, but now it's ready for release, or at least it will be sometime in the first quarter of this year. 

Prices will start at $999 (roughly £775, AU$1,390) and can support up to three NVMe M.2 SSDs and one 2.5-inch SSD. 

There are just a couple ports on front, but, to be fair, the back isn't exactly far away or difficult to access. 

It's the world's smallest desktop with a custom hard-line liquid-cooling system, according to Digital Storm. 

The custom STX-size motherboard supports up to an Intel Core i9-9900K processor and a mobile Nividia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. 

The processor and graphics card are liquid-cooled, but you still need a fan to help out. 

There's no room inside for a power supply. The Spark comes standard with a 330-watt external supply that's upgradable to a 600-watt model. 

The whole box is roughly the size of a shoebox and while this one is a metallic matte black, you'll be able to pay extra for a custom automotive paint job with metallic flake. 

Here's the rear jack pack. 

From the top down. 

See? It's the size of a shoebox. 

WIth the new Vanquish, Digital Storm announced it was moving away from off-the-shelf cases. This and all others going forward will be completely designed in-house. 

Despite a starting price of $699, you get the same attention to detail you'll find on the company's other desktops. 

Power cables are routed to a power panel on the motherboard tray to simplify upgrades and repairs. 

And it has quick disconnects to get the liquid-cooling flex-line tubes out of the way. 

It will be available in four configurations, but you'll still have room to grow. 

You'll also be able to customize it for your performance needs. 

The custom cooling block has a system temperature display. 

Here are the front I/O ports on top of the case. 

A view from the top. 

The custom case will have one tempered glass panel (no more easily scratched acrylic) to let you see the components, cooling and lights. 

Here's the back I/O panel. 

The Vanquish comes stock with fully addressable RGB fans. 

Expansion slots from the backside. 

Digital Storm said the new Vanquish will be available for purchase in the first quarter of 2019. 

Meet Project Corsa, a prototype desktop with a segmented case design for more efficient cooling. With the tempered glass panel removed, there's a better view of the cooling system on the back of the motherboard tray. 

Power cables get routed to the bottom chamber, which is visually separated by strips of RGB lighting. 

Though the prototype doesn't have them, the final Corsa will have quick disconnects for the liquid cooling system. 

A display lets you keep tabs on your system temps. 

Front I/O panel on top of the case. 

It's not your eyes, this shot is out of focus. But it will give you an idea of what the inside looks like for the upcoming series of close-ups. 

There are the quick disconnects for the flex tubing in this system. 

Big fans for the drive bays. 

Spots for your 2.5-inch SSDs. 

Power cables for the graphics cards run to the back. 

A closer look at the CPU cooler. 

Here's the GPU cooling block. 

Radiators and fans are in the bottom along with the power supply. 

A look from the back. 

That's right: There's more cooling components out the back. 

There's the power supply. 

Another look at the back. 

As it's still a prototype, there are no exact details on pricing, but it is planned for a Q3 release. 

