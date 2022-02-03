/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Despite modest looks the Optoma UHZ50 packs in 4K, a laser and more

An compact, unassuming exterior hides some serious technology that can belt out huge, beautiful images.

headshots_Geoffrey_Morrison_140x100.jpg
Geoffrey Morrison
optoma-uhz50-1-of-7
1 of 7 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Optoma UHZ50

The Optoma UHZ50 is a bright, 4K-resolution, HDR-compatible DLP projector lit by a laser light source. 

For more, check out our in-depth review of the UHZ50.   

optoma-uhz50-2-of-7
2 of 7 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Zoomin'

The zoom range is fairly average, at 1.3x. There is lens shift, a rarity among DLP projectors, but it doesn't adjust by a lot.

optoma-uhz50-3-of-7
3 of 7 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Controls

One of the benefits of using a laser for light is fast turn on and off.

optoma-uhz50-4-of-7
4 of 7 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Fans

The UHZ50 is quieter than most small projectors, though there is still some fan noise, especially at maximum brightness.

optoma-uhz50-5-of-7
5 of 7 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Inputs

Lots of inputs are on-board including three HDMI ports.

optoma-uhz50-6-of-7
6 of 7 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Feet

The bottom only has three adjustable feet while most projectors at this price have four.

optoma-uhz50-7-of-7
7 of 7 Geoff Morrison/CNET

Little, but not too little

The backlit remote is nicely small, but not so tiny that you'd always lose it.

For more, check out our in-depth review of the UHZ50 laser projector.

