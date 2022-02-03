Despite modest looks the Optoma UHZ50 packs in 4K, a laser and more

An compact, unassuming exterior hides some serious technology that can belt out huge, beautiful images.
The Optoma UHZ50 is a bright, 4K-resolution, HDR-compatible DLP projector lit by a laser light source.
For more, check out our in-depth review of the UHZ50.
The zoom range is fairly average, at 1.3x. There is lens shift, a rarity among DLP projectors, but it doesn't adjust by a lot.
One of the benefits of using a laser for light is fast turn on and off.
The UHZ50 is quieter than most small projectors, though there is still some fan noise, especially at maximum brightness.
Lots of inputs are on-board including three HDMI ports.
The bottom only has three adjustable feet while most projectors at this price have four.
The backlit remote is nicely small, but not so tiny that you'd always lose it.
