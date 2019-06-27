Decades of design from Macintosh SE to 'lisa' by the legendary frog studio

Few design firms have had the impact of frog, which worked on Apple's Lisa and Macintosh SE computers, among other iconic tech products. The company, founded by industrial designer Hartmut Esslinger, operates on the philosophy that "form follows emotion."
In addition to Apple, frog has worked with Sony, Olympus and dozens of other leading tech companies. (Designer Jony Ive just said he's leaving the iPhone maker, marking another stage in Apple's design evolution.) Earlier this week, frog hosted a party at its San Francisco headquarters to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Many of its most famous designs were on display. Here's a peek at them.
This Apple 'Lisa' monitor prototype from 1983 is made from wood and high density foam.