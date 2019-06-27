Decades of design from Macintosh SE to 'lisa' by the legendary frog studio

CNET también está disponible en español.

Few design firms have had the impact of frog, which worked on Apple's Lisa and Macintosh SE computers, among other iconic tech products. The company, founded by industrial designer Hartmut Esslinger, operates on the philosophy that "form follows emotion."

In addition to Apple, frog has worked with Sony, Olympus and dozens of other leading tech companies. (Designer Jony Ive just said he's leaving the iPhone maker, marking another stage in Apple's design evolution.) Earlier this week, frog hosted a party at its San Francisco headquarters to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Many of its most famous designs were on display. Here's a peek at them.

This Apple 'Lisa' monitor prototype from 1983 is made from wood and high density foam.

1
Apple's Macintosh Classic II from 1991.

2
The Macintosh SE, Apple's compact personal computer, was designed by frog founder Hartmut Esslinger with Steve Jobs.

3
This Apple monitor prototype from 1982 was crafted from wood and high density foam, an early design exploration that would later inspire the Apple IIC.

4
The original wooden 'line' printer prototype from 1982. It was used to pitch design bids to Steve Jobs. 

5
Packaging and iconography design for Microsoft's Office Suite for Mac from 2009.

6
The NeXT Cube from 1987 was designed by Steve Jobs and Hartmut Esslinger after Jobs' departure from Apple.

7
Concept project VR Care (2016) was a virtual reality viewer for burn patients to use during treatment.

8
AT&T's digital answering machine, which debuted in 1991, was sleek and revolutionary at a time when cassette recorder answering machines were the standard.

9
Disney's Magic Bands transformed the theme park experience with physical and digital touch points in 2012.

10
The Polk Camden Square bluetooth speaker from Sound United in 2014.

11
IKEA approached frog to create a mass market standard for Smart Lighting in 2015.

12
Ticwatch with voice search by Mobvoi (2015). 

13
