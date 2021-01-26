Exclusive chapter: Cyborg teaches Beast Boy how virtual reality works.
Here's More Than Meets the Eye, part 1.
The Flash Facts graphic novel, which includes this and several other STEM-based DC superhero stories releases on Feb. 2.
Keep scrolling to see the rest of the story.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: DC's Cyborg, Beast Boy explain VR in graphic novel excerpt
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.