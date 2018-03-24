David Bowie fans, you can't miss this space oddity of a show

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Bowie look

Long-haired David Bowie

Two of a kind

Entrance to 'David Bowie Is' exhibit

David Bowie poses

Bowie on the big screen

'Heroes' photo shoot contact sheet

Bowie in every room

Teenage Bowie

Bowie's acoustic guitar

A flair for drama

'Ziggy Stardust' lyrics

'Aladdin Sane' photography

Asymmetric knitted bodysuit, 1973

Bowie video and mirrored display

Cover outtake for 'Aladdin Sane'

Bowie the Mod

David Bowie, 1971

Box of Bowie

Peter Gabriel photo of Bowie

Bowie on stage

Another Bowie costume

Stage set model for the 'Diamond Dogs' tour in 1974

'Ziggy Stardust' custume

'Station to Station' tour photo

David Bowie, 1982

'David Bowie Is' poster

'David Bowie Is' merch

The Brooklyn Museum

Don't miss it

The "David Bowie Is" exhibition, currently at the Brooklyn Museum, is a spectacle befitting an artist of Bowie's stature. I'm happy to report sound plays a huge part in the show, so every visitor dons a pair of Sennheiser Momentum headphones and a player that automatically plays music or sound for each installation at the show. Nice.

The Brooklyn Museum's sprawling multimedia extravaganza is the last stop on the five-year "David Bowie Is" tour that originated at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2013. Bowie passed away in 2016 at age 69.

The "David Bowie Is" exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum is open now through July 15, 2018.

In this shot, Japanese designer Kansai Yamamoto's style made for a perfect fit with Bowie's fashion sense.

Caption by / Photo by The Brooklyn Museum/Jonathan Dorado

David Bowie in 1971.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Ward. Courtesy of The David Bowie Archive

David Bowie with William Burroughs, February 1974. Photograph by Terry O'Neill with color by David Bowie.

Caption by / Photo by Terry O'Neill,The David Bowie Archive, Victoria and Albert Museum

Wall-size Bowie.

Caption by / Photo by The Brooklyn Museum/Jonathan Dorado

David Bowie, 1973. 

Caption by / Photo by Masayoshi Sukita. Copyright Sukita/The David Bowie Archive

"David Bowie Is" has several large screen displays.

Caption by / Photo by The Brooklyn Museum/Jonathan Dorado

"Heroes" contact sheet, 1977. Photograph by Masayoshi Sukita.

Caption by / Photo by Masayoshi Sukita. © Sukita/The David Bowie Archive

Photo by The Brooklyn Museum/Jonathan Dorado

Publicity photograph for The Kon-rads, 1963.

Caption by / Photo by Roy Ainsworth, David Bowie Archive, Victoria and Albert Museum

Acoustic guitar from the "Space Oddity" era, 1969.  

Caption by / Photo by The David Bowie Archive, Victoria and Albert Museum

More multiscreen Bowie -- you won't know where to turn.

Caption by / Photo by The Brooklyn Museum/Jonathan Dorado

Original lyrics for "Ziggy Stardust," by David Bowie, 1972.

Caption by / Photo by The David Bowie Archive. Victoria and Albert Museum

'Aladdin Sane' contact sheet, 1973. 

Caption by / Photo by Duffy Archive, The David Bowie Archive

Asymmetric knitted bodysuit, designed by Kansai Yamamoto for the "Aladdin Sane" tour. 

Caption by / Photo by The David Bowie Archive, Victoria and Albert Museum

Your eyeballs will dance when they take in this mirrored video piece.

Caption by / Photo by The Brooklyn Museum/Jonathan Dorado

Photograph from the album cover shoot for "Aladdin Sane," 1973. 

Caption by / Photo by Duffy Archive, The David Bowie Archive

David Bowie, 1966. 

Caption by / Photo by Dough McKenzie. Courtesy of The David Bowie Archive

Photo by Brian Ward. Courtesy of The David Bowie Archive

More Bowie costumes.

Caption by / Photo by The Brooklyn Museum/Jonathan Dorado

David Bowie in 1992. 

Caption by / Photo by Peter Gabriel

David Bowie, 1976. 

Caption by / Photo by Andy Kent, courtesy of The David Bowie Archive

Original photography for the "Earthling" album cover, 1997. 

Caption by / Photo by Frank W Ockenfels 3

Stage set model for the "Diamond Dogs" tour 1974. Designed by Jules Fisher and Mark Ravitz. 

Caption by / Photo by The David Bowie Archive. Victoria and Albert Museum

Quilted two-piece suit, 1972. Designed by Freddie Burretti for the "Ziggy Stardust" tour. 

Caption by / Photo by The David Bowie Archive. Victoria and Albert Museum

The Archer, from the "Station to Station" tour, 1976. 

Caption by / Photo by John Robert Rowlands

David Bowie, 1982.

Caption by / Photo by Greg Gorman. Courtesy of The David Bowie Archive

This poster was spotted in the New York subway

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

Bowie T-shirts galore!

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

The Brooklyn Museum has a lot more to see than just the "David Bowie Is" exhibit. 

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

Photo by The Brooklyn Museum/Jonathan Dorado
David Bowie fans, you can't miss this space oddity of a show

Published:
