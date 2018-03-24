David Bowie fans, you can't miss this space oddity of a show

The "David Bowie Is" exhibition, currently at the Brooklyn Museum, is a spectacle befitting an artist of Bowie's stature. I'm happy to report sound plays a huge part in the show, so every visitor dons a pair of Sennheiser Momentum headphones and a player that automatically plays music or sound for each installation at the show. Nice.
The Brooklyn Museum's sprawling multimedia extravaganza is the last stop on the five-year "David Bowie Is" tour that originated at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in 2013. Bowie passed away in 2016 at age 69.
The "David Bowie Is" exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum is open now through July 15, 2018.
In this shot, Japanese designer Kansai Yamamoto's style made for a perfect fit with Bowie's fashion sense.