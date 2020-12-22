Cute cube: Up close with the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12

Tiny square projector makes big rectangles.
The Epson EF12 is a small projector with 1080p resolution and sound co-designed with Yamaha.
Like a camera, the EF12 has an autofocus instead of a manual focus dial.
There's no zoom or lens shift, however.
There are two HDMI inputs, one with Audio Return Channel.
At 6.9 by 6.9 by 5.3 inches, it's just the right size for something that can be easily tucked way until needed.
You can even use the EF12 as a Bluetooth speaker.
The front foot drops down to let you tilt the EF12 up slightly.
Not backlit, but it does have a button that goes directly to the settings, which is nice.
Locuteness of Borg and his cube, stalked by the ever-watchful Domo-kun, who loves projectors.
Read our full review of the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 projector here.
