CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Cute cube: Up close with the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12

Tiny square projector makes big rectangles.

epson-ef12-12-of-10
1 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

The Epson EF12 is a small projector with 1080p resolution and sound co-designed with Yamaha.

$900 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Autofocus
2 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Autofocus

Like a camera, the EF12 has an autofocus instead of a manual focus dial.

$900 at Walmart
Read Full Review
No zoom
3 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

No zoom

There's no zoom or lens shift, however.

$900 at Walmart
Read Full Review
HDMIx2
4 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

HDMIx2

There are two HDMI inputs, one with Audio Return Channel.

$900 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Sized right
5 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Sized right

At 6.9 by 6.9 by 5.3 inches, it's just the right size for something that can be easily tucked way until needed.

$900 at Walmart
Read Full Review
BT
6 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

BT

You can even use the EF12 as a Bluetooth speaker.

$900 at Walmart
Read Full Review
One foot three foot
7 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

One foot three foot

The front foot drops down to let you tilt the EF12 up slightly.

$900 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Remote
8 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Remote

Not backlit, but it does have a button that goes directly to the settings, which is nice.

$900 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Resistance is futile
9 of 9
Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Resistance is futile

Locuteness of Borg and his cube, stalked by the ever-watchful Domo-kun, who loves projectors.

Read our full review of the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 projector here.

$900 at Walmart
Read Full Review

More Galleries

37 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

37 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

38 Photos
New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

74 Photos
Best dating apps of 2020

Best dating apps of 2020

13 Photos
NASA unveils 30 dazzling new Hubble space images for an epic anniversary

NASA unveils 30 dazzling new Hubble space images for an epic anniversary

30 Photos
James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

James Bond movies, ranked, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig

49 Photos
The best phones to give in 2019

The best phones to give in 2019

9 Photos
41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

43 Photos