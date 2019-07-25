Crazy things I've made on a 3D printer

CNET también está disponible en español.
I started playing around with 3D printing last year, mostly to satisfy my own curiosity, with an unexpected result: I'm now completely addicted to it.
These are some of the prints I made using a variety of printers from Monoprice, Flashforge and Anycubic. Many of the files can be found at Thingiverse.
This Millennium Falcon was so big I had to print it in two parts and glue it together.
It includes a little channel to snake your Lightning cable through.
Everyone in the office wants one of these now. I've also printed them in AAA size.
These small hex containers take about 8 hours total to print, but they sure look cool.
Pretty much the first thing everyone prints.
Some custom minis for a tabletop game.
This card and token holder is for the game Arkham Horror, as seen in our roundup of the best tabletop and board games for gamers.
You haven't gone all-in until you've designed and printed your own custom dice tower.
These printed models replace cardboard tokens for doors and bookcases in the tabletop game Mansions of Madness.
Another card game accessory, for holding a draw deck and a discard pile in one hand. If you have no idea what I'm talking about, turn in your nerd card right now.
An Abe Lincoln test model printed on the Flashforge Adventurer 3.
Abe printed on the Flashforge Inventor II.
Abe printed on the Monoprice Mini V2.
Abe printed on the Anycubic Photon, in green resin.