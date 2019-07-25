Crazy things I've made on a 3D printer

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • img-6347
  • img-6349
  • img-6341
  • img-6345
  • img-6320
  • img-6328
  • img-6330
  • img-6316
  • img-6334
  • img-6335
  • abe-adventurer-3
  • flashforge-adventurer-3
  • abe-inventor-ii
  • flashforge-inventor-ii
  • abe-monoprice-v2
  • monoprice-mini-v2
  • abe-photon-resin
  • anycubic-photon

Millennium Falcon

I started playing around with 3D printing last year, mostly to satisfy my own curiosity, with an unexpected result: I'm now completely addicted to it. 

These are some of the prints I made using a variety of printers from Monoprice, Flashforge and Anycubic. Many of the files can be found at Thingiverse

This Millennium Falcon was so big I had to print it in two parts and glue it together. 

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Dan Ackerman/CNET
1
of 18

Fallout phone stand

It includes a little channel to snake your Lightning cable through. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dan Ackerman/CNET
2
of 18

Battery holder

Everyone in the office wants one of these now. I've also printed them in AAA size. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dan Ackerman/CNET
3
of 18

Hex drawer

These small hex containers take about 8 hours total to print, but they sure look cool. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dan Ackerman/CNET
4
of 18

Han Solo in carbonite

Pretty much the first thing everyone prints. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dan Ackerman/CNET
5
of 18

Board game miniatures

Some custom minis for a tabletop game. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dan Ackerman/CNET
6
of 18

Card holder

This card and token holder is for the game Arkham Horror, as seen in our roundup of the best tabletop and board games for gamers

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dan Ackerman/CNET
7
of 18

Dice tower

You haven't gone all-in until you've designed and printed your own custom dice tower. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dan Ackerman/CNET
8
of 18

Doors and bookcases

These printed models replace cardboard tokens for doors and bookcases in the tabletop game Mansions of Madness

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dan Ackerman/CNET
9
of 18

Deck holder

Another card game accessory, for holding a draw deck and a discard pile in one hand. If you have no idea what I'm talking about, turn in your nerd card right now. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Dan Ackerman/CNET
10
of 18

Abe #1

An Abe Lincoln test model printed on the Flashforge Adventurer 3. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lori Grunin/CNET
11
of 18

The Flashforge Adventurer 3

Read the article
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 18

Abe #2

Abe printed on the Flashforge Inventor II. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 18

Flashforge Adventurer II

Read the article
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 18

Abe #3

Abe printed on the Monoprice Mini V2. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 18

Monoprice Mini V2

Read the article
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 18

Abe #4

Abe printed on the Anycubic Photon, in green resin. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 18

Anycubic Photon

Read the article
Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 18
Now Reading

Crazy things I've made on a 3D printer

Up Next

The 51 best VR games

Latest Stories

Level up your Android lock screen

Level up your Android lock screen

by
We are giving away complete collectible sets for SDCC 2019

We are giving away complete collectible sets for SDCC 2019

by
Google is giving away 100,000 Google Home Minis to people living with paralysis

Google is giving away 100,000 Google Home Minis to people living with paralysis

by
Team Rocket brings Shadow Pokemon chaos to Pokemon Go

Team Rocket brings Shadow Pokemon chaos to Pokemon Go

by
Avengers: Endgame rerelease's deleted scene features beloved Die Hard actor

Avengers: Endgame rerelease's deleted scene features beloved Die Hard actor

by