Could this be the Samsung Galaxy A5? (pictures)

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Samsung's Galaxy Alpha: Just the beginning?

A is for A5

Not metal?

Definitely Samsung

Name and number

5-inch experience

13-megapixel camera

Micro-USB port

Another look

  • 1
    of 9
  • 2
    of 9
  • 3
    of 9
  • 4
    of 9
  • 5
    of 9
  • 6
    of 9
  • 7
    of 9
  • 8
    of 9
  • 9
    of 9

Samsung introduced a new design language with its metal Galaxy Alpha. The premium treatment could continue, if these newly surfaced pictures of a midrange phone called the Samsung Galaxy A5 are real. It's rumored as the first of three devices that use nonplastic premium materials, where Samsung usually opts for a plastic build.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
$612.99
Read Full Review
See Prices

These pictures obtained by tech site SamMobile show that the Galaxy A5 name looks all but official, thanks to a leaked image of the device being powered on.

Caption by / Photo by SamMobile
$612.99
Read Full Review
See Prices

SamMobile's sources suggest that the phone casing isn't metal or plastic, but something cold to the touch. Rumored to measure only 6.7mm, the Samsung Galaxy A5 would be among the thinnest Android phones to date.

Caption by / Photo by SamMobile
$612.99
Read Full Review
See Prices

There's no mistaking that wallpaper design for anything other than a Samsung product. More specifically, a Samsung phone with a custom TouchWiz OS layer.

Caption by / Photo by SamMobile
$612.99
Read Full Review
See Prices

The SM-A500 model number and Galaxy A5 branding appear in a settings subpage.

Caption by / Photo by SamMobile
$612.99
Read Full Review
See Prices

A phone like the A5 could compete against the HTC One Mini 2, which also has a mixture of metal and plastic parts.

Caption by / Photo by SamMobile
$612.99
Read Full Review
See Prices

Coming in above the middle of the pack, the Samsung Galaxy A5 is rumored to pack a 13-megapixel shooter.

Caption by / Photo by SamMobile
$612.99
Read Full Review
See Prices

Although newer, more powerful Samsung phones tend to feature USB 3.0 ports (which include a Micro-USB port), the device pictures here includes the traditional charging jack.

Caption by / Photo by SamMobile
$612.99
Read Full Review
See Prices

Another look at the rear and side show one thin, cool-looking device that doesn't stray too far from the shape and design of other Samsung models.

Caption by / Photo by SamMobile
$612.99
Read Full Review
See Prices
1 of 9
|

Could this be the Samsung Galaxy A5? (pictures)

Published:
Up Next
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Sizz...
55

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by