Could this be the Samsung Galaxy A5? (pictures)

Samsung introduced a new design language with its metal Galaxy Alpha. The premium treatment could continue, if these newly surfaced pictures of a midrange phone called the Samsung Galaxy A5 are real. It's rumored as the first of three devices that use nonplastic premium materials, where Samsung usually opts for a plastic build.
SamMobile's sources suggest that the phone casing isn't metal or plastic, but something cold to the touch. Rumored to measure only 6.7mm, the Samsung Galaxy A5 would be among the thinnest Android phones to date.