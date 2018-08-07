Coros Linx Cycling Helmet makes safety look good

Esto también se puede leer en español.
If you're a cyclist who wants to listen to music without wearing headphones, the Coros Linx Smart Cycling Helmet is worth a look.
Read the CNET in-depth review.
Each strap has an open-ear bone conduction speaker that lets you hear music, turn-by-turn directions, podcasts and the world around you.
Linx's transducers sit in front of your ears and vibrate your cheekbones.
You adjust the placement and tightness of the speaker pads with the strap.
The Linx comes with a smart remote that lets you change volume, music tracks and answer phone calls.
The Linx's microphone is on the underside of the front of the helmet. You can use it to answer phone calls.
The Linx works well with Google Maps, Strava and Waze.
Coros has an app for iOS and Android that lets you answer calls and enable crash detection. If you fall off your bike, the app will send an alert to the emergency contact you set up.
There's a Micro-USB port on the back for charging.
The helmet is incredibly easy to pair via Bluetooth and will power off when it's been inactive.
There's a green LED light that lets you know the helmet is on.
The Coros Linx costs $180 which converts to £135 and AU$240.
There's a newer helmet called the Omni that adds red LED lights on the back to help you be seen. It also has updated bone conduction speakers for $200 which converts to £150 and AU$270.