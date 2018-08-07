Coros Linx Cycling Helmet makes safety look good

Esto también se puede leer en español.

If you're a cyclist who wants to listen to music without wearing headphones, the Coros Linx Smart Cycling Helmet is worth a look.

Read the CNET in-depth review.

Coros Linx bone conduction speakers

Each strap has an open-ear bone conduction speaker that lets you hear music, turn-by-turn directions, podcasts and the world around you.

Coros Linx bone conduction speakers

Linx's transducers sit in front of your ears and vibrate your cheekbones.

Coros Linx bone conduction speakers

You adjust the placement and tightness of the speaker pads with the strap.

Coros Linx Cycling Helmet smart remote

The Linx comes with a smart remote that lets you change volume, music tracks and answer phone calls.

Coros Linx Cycling Helmet microphone

The Linx's microphone is on the underside of the front of the helmet. You can use it to answer phone calls.

Coros Linx Cycling Helmet turn-by-turn directions

The Linx works well with Google Maps, Strava and Waze.

Coros Linx app

Coros has an app for iOS and Android that lets you answer calls and enable crash detection. If you fall off your bike, the app will send an alert to the emergency contact you set up.

Coros Linx Cycling Helmet battery

There's a Micro-USB port on the back for charging.

Coros Linx Cycling Helmet power

The helmet is incredibly easy to pair via Bluetooth and will power off when it's been inactive.

Coros Linx Cycling Helmet power

There's a green LED light that lets you know the helmet is on.

Coros Linx Cycling Helmet

The Coros Linx costs $180 which converts to £135 and AU$240.

Read the CNET in-depth review of the Coros Linx.

There's a newer helmet called the Omni that adds red LED lights on the back to help you be seen. It also has updated bone conduction speakers for $200 which converts to £150 and AU$270.

