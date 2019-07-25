Cooking with Instant's new Vortex Plus air fryer

Instant Brands, maker of the Instant Pot, steps into the air fryer arena with the $119 Instant Vortex Plus, a 7-in-1 air fryer that can also bake, broil, roast, reheat, dehydrate and rotate for rotisserie-style cooking.
The Instant Vortex Plus comes with an air-frying rotisserie basket to tumble food while it cooks. The basket clips into the sides of the cooking chamber and can be released by the red latch on the fryer's left side.
Cookies baked according to the package directions were a bit overdone. We lowered the temperature by 25 degrees and had a much better second batch. Finding the right time and temperature for your recipes will take some trial and error.