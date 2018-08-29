How many of these cooking terms do you know?

Slow cooking is known as the "set-it-and-forget-it" style of food preparation. It involves cooking at a steady temperature (usually between 200-300 degrees Fahrenheit or 93-148 degrees Celsius) over several hours.
Basically, you put vegetables, meat, sauces, or whatever you're planning on having for dinner in the slow cooker in the morning, turn it on and leave it. When you come back in the evening, your meal is cooked to perfection.
For example, a tough piece of meat (like the brisket above) that would take all day in a slow cooker takes only a few hours in a good pressure cooker like an Instant Pot. Plus, the meat comes out tender and juicy.
Convection baking is when hot air circulates around food, surrounding it with heat.
Convection ovens work much like regular ovens, but instead of just heating from the bottom, a fan blows the hot air around the food, making it cook evenly throughout at a speed that is around 25 percent faster.
When you imagine grilling, you probably think of barbecuing outdoors.
Basically, grilling means to cook food using direct or radiant heat from a heat source, either above or below the food. Traditionally, that means using a flame or coals for heat, and cooking food directly above it with a grill grate.
The term is French for "under vacuum." The entire cooking process involves keeping vacuum-sealed food at a constant, specific temperature while it cooks.
To do this, you need a special appliance called an immersion circulator. When set in a container of water, it heats that water to your specific temperature and circulates it. You then drop in your vacuum-sealed food, such as a steak, and it will cook slowly to the perfect doneness.