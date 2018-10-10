Compare iPhone XS Max photos with ones from the Galaxy Note 9

The iPhone XS Max and Note 9 are two of the best phones you can buy for photos and video. Each has dual rear cameras, dual optical image stabilization and use a combination of software and brute-force hardware processing power to make photos and video look excellent.
Despite so many similarities, the photos and videos each makes are quite different.
A photo taken of a cafe in Nob Hill. I like the way the the Note 9 captured the late-afternoon light illuminating the inside of the coffee shop. Notice how the Note 9 makes the colors here a bit warmer.
I took a picture of a cappuccino and hand pie from Four Barrel coffee. The Note 9 detected food and optimized photo settings accordingly while leaving the color temperature of the plate and wood table more neutral. The resulting photo has nice golden colors in the pie crust and in the foam of the cappuccino. The Note 9 nails the white balance here.
Here are a couple pictures I took of Senor Sisig's food truck in the Mission. The Note 9 exposed its photo brighter, showing more detail in the shadows of the shelves on the food truck but clipping the highlights in clouds and yellow building.