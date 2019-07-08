Here's great San Diego Comic-Con-quality merch you can get without leaving home
Even if you can't attend this year's San Diego Comic-Con from July 18-21, you can still pick up (or just browse!) a lot of really cool collectibles -- and plenty of convention-exclusives -- right here on the internet.
Here are 40 of our favorite convention-quality buys.
You watched the Saturday morning cartoon. You saw the movies. But let's face it -- none of that compared to the thrill of playing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game with your last few quarters.
These SDCC 2016 exclusive action figures were inspired by that classic game.
He kinda blew it in Avengers: Infinity War, but we just can't stay mad at Peter Quill. This adjustable Star-Lord helm actually includes built-in speakers and music detection via Bluetooth wireless (AA batteries not included).