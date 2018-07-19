Comic-Con 2018: Star Trek Discovery costumes, weapons and art

CNET también está disponible en español.

  • Emperor Georgiou's Garb
  • Emperor Georgiou's regal portrait
  • Emperor Georgiou's fancy abode
  • Terran Empire Weaponry
  • The Discovery vs. The ISS Charon
  • James T. Kirk Whiskey
  • Ten-Forward Vodka
  • Captain Lorca's Terran Armor, Jacket
  • Ash Tyler's Terran Empire uniform
  • Michael Burnham's Terran Empire Captain Uniform
  • Mirror Universe torture chambers
  • Captain Lorca, subdued
  • Mirror Universe Sarek
  • img-0584
  • Sylvia Tilly's Terran Empire Captain Uniform
  • Emperor Georgiou
  • Emperor Georgiou Undercover Attire
  • Star Trek Discovery concept art
  • Star Trek Discovery concept art

Emperor Georgiou's Regal Garb

When you're Emperor, you get to wear what you want,  so why wouldn't Georgiou opt for something like this? 

At San Diego Comic-Con 2018, we got an early look at many of the costumes worn by the Mirror Universe versions of the Star Trek: Discovery's cast, the design for which was spearheaded by costume designer Gersha Phillips. (Disclosure: Star Trek: Discovery airs on CBS All Access; CBS is CNET's parent company.) 

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Little/CNET
1
of 19

Emperor Georgiou's regal portrait

Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) looks every bit the sovereign of the Terran Empire with both a sword and a ostentatious shoulder-padded cloak.

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Little/CNET
2
of 19

Emperor Georgiou's fancy abode

Because if you're the Emperor, why not live in style?

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Little/CNET
3
of 19

Terran Empire Weaponry

You can't have an Empire without the equipment to rule it. From the top in reverse-clockwise order, there's a Phaser Rifle, a Hand Phaser, a pair of standard-issue daggers and a hand agonizer. It's pretty safe to say you're the bad guys if you're walking around with daggers and agonizers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Little / CNET
4
of 19

The Discovery vs. The I.S.S Charon

The familiar-looking Discovery stares down the Terran Empire's flagship I.S.S Charon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Little/CNET
5
of 19

James T. Kirk Whiskey

Beyond Star Trek Discover, we also got a look at Star Trek-themed liquor. This is a straight bourbon whiskey, named in honor of Captain James T. Kirk.

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Little/CNETRead the article
6
of 19

Ten-Forward Vodka

We'll let this card's description speak for itself.

"Upon arriving back to Earth, this grain spirit will be carefully protected and blended into the stocks of Ten-Forward Vodka insuring that a portion of every bottle will contain vodka from space."

You read that right. Space vodka.

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Little/CNET
7
of 19

Captain Lorca's Terran Armor, Jacket

As worn by Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) as he attempted to take control of the Terran Empire to "make the empire glorious again."

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Little/CNET
8
of 19

Ash Tyler's Terran Empire Uniform

"The copper-colored piping and trim details on the armor pieces signify a senior security officer in the Empire." And the fabric was even hand-dyed in Switzerland.

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Little/CNET
9
of 19

Michael Burnham's Terran Empire Captain Uniform

This is the two-piece uniform worm by Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) in the Mirror Universe, where she's a captain of the I.S.S. Shenzhou.

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Little/CNET
10
of 19

Mirror Universe torture chambers

Think a handheld agonizer device, but scaled to a size that can fit an entire person within. Yikes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Little/CNET
11
of 19

Captain Lorca, subdued

By none other than Captain Michael Burnham during the first season of Discovery.

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Little/CNET
12
of 19

Mirror Universe Sarek

Mirror Universe Sarek (James Frain), is a leader among the Terran-Resistance, and is more commonly referred to as "the Prophet."

"His traditional dress reflects the Vulcan culture and expresses his devotion to a way of life different from that of the Empire."

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Little/CNET
13
of 19

Mirror Universe Sarek

A closer look at that Vulcan "traditional dress."

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Little/CNET
14
of 19

Sylvia Tilly's Terran Empire Captain Uniform

The normal universe's Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman) poses as her evil Mirror Universe counterpart, looking the part in this gold-chested, shoulder-armored captain's uniform.

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Little/CNET
15
of 19

Emperor Georgiou

Seriously, just keep looking at that costume.

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Little/CNET
16
of 19

Emperor Georgiou Undercover Attire

Fine. If you've had enough of Georgiou's golden Emperor robes, here's her uniform as she was working undercover on the Klingon homeworld. The costume designer Gersha Phillips aimed for a "space pirate" look for this particular outfit.

Published:Caption:Photo:Morgan Little/CNET
17
of 19

Star Trek Discovery concept art

Published:Photo:Morgan Little/CNET
18
of 19

Star Trek Discovery concept art

Published:Photo:Morgan Little/CNET
19
of 19
