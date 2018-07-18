Comic-Con 2018: Check out the booths on the show floor

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • comic-con-preview-tania-gonzalez-cnet2
  • comic-con-2018-preview-17
  • comic-con-2018-preview-19
  • comic-con-2018-preview-23
  • comic-con-2018-preview-21
  • comic-con-2018-preview-18
  • comic-con-2018-preview-22
  • comic-con-2018-preview-20
  • comic-con-2018-preview-24
  • comic-con-preview-tania-gonzalez-cnet10
  • comic-con-preview-tania-gonzalez-cnet9

San Diego Convention Center

From Wednesday to Sunday, over 135,000 fans are flocking to the San Diego Convention Center for this year's Comic-Con. We'll keep updating this gallery throughout the weekend with more booth photos as we take them.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania Gonzalez/CNET
1
of 11

Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles is displaying all kinds of high-end movie statues, such as this roundup of Marvel heroes from Avengers: Infinity War.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
2
of 11

Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon is returning to Comic-Con with plans to both appeal to kids of the '90s and current kids.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
3
of 11

Original Double Dare wheel

The original Double Dare hamster wheel will be on display for fans to take photos, but the Nickelodeon representative let us know that the wheel is not safe to run inside, pointing out that it truly is the one used in the 1990s.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
4
of 11

Nickelodeon T-Shirt station

Nickelodeon's booth will let fans make custom T-Shirts outfitted with as many cartoon logos as they can fit onto the shirt, which prints out in 3 minutes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
5
of 11

Nickelodeon signings

Nickelodeon will be doing its signings with a backdrop of illustrations of several characters.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
6
of 11

Reptar

Nickelodeon was in the process of assembling a 10-foot Reptar during our visit, but had this concept art to show in the meantime. Reptar will be celebrating the Rugrats revival announced this week. A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles area was also in the works during our visit.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
7
of 11

The Loud House

Nickelodeon's booth also features a re-creation of the living room from The Loud House, which will let fans pose characters from the show into their shots.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
8
of 11

Dark Horse

Dark Horse is representing both its comic books and its toy lines at Comic-Con. In particular, its series The Umbrella Academy is getting a big push, which is getting a Netflix series starring Ellen Page.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Sorrentino/CNET
9
of 11

Comic-Con Museum

Comic-Con Museum is on a mission to build a year-round way to represent San Diego Comic-Con. The Museum hopes to come to Balboa Park in the next few years, giving Comic-Con fans a chance to get the experience whether or not the convention's in town.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania Gonzalez/CNET
10
of 11

IDW's Batman game

IDW is showing off its board game based on Batman: The Animated Series, which is set to release in August.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania Gonzalez/CNET
11
of 11
Now Reading

Comic-Con 2018: Check out the booths on the show floor

Up Next

Comic-Con 2017: The best cosplay, from Wonder Woman to Harley Quinn

Latest Stories

Mark Zuckerberg clarifies Holocaust deniers comment after backlash

Mark Zuckerberg clarifies Holocaust deniers comment after backlash

by
AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept
1:24

AutoComplete: Rolls-Royce debuts its EVTOL flying car concept

by
Galaxy Note 9 launch date, price, specs, features, leaks and other rumors

Galaxy Note 9 launch date, price, specs, features, leaks and other rumors

by
Samsung's foldable phone could release in early 2019

Samsung's foldable phone could release in early 2019

by
Amazon Prime Day 2018: The best deals still available (Wednesday update)

Amazon Prime Day 2018: The best deals still available (Wednesday update)

by
George RR Martin drops tidbits about upcoming Targaryen book

George RR Martin drops tidbits about upcoming Targaryen book

by