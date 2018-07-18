Comic-Con 2018: Check out the booths on the show floor

From Wednesday to Sunday, over 135,000 fans are flocking to the San Diego Convention Center for this year's Comic-Con. We'll keep updating this gallery throughout the weekend with more booth photos as we take them.
The original Double Dare hamster wheel will be on display for fans to take photos, but the Nickelodeon representative let us know that the wheel is not safe to run inside, pointing out that it truly is the one used in the 1990s.
Nickelodeon was in the process of assembling a 10-foot Reptar during our visit, but had this concept art to show in the meantime. Reptar will be celebrating the Rugrats revival announced this week. A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles area was also in the works during our visit.
Dark Horse is representing both its comic books and its toy lines at Comic-Con. In particular, its series The Umbrella Academy is getting a big push, which is getting a Netflix series starring Ellen Page.
Comic-Con Museum is on a mission to build a year-round way to represent San Diego Comic-Con. The Museum hopes to come to Balboa Park in the next few years, giving Comic-Con fans a chance to get the experience whether or not the convention's in town.