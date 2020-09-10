CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists: See nature at its silliest

Smile alongside comical photos of mirthful monkeys, photobombing giraffes and rollicking raccoons.

Smiling fish
1 of 22
Arthur Telle Thiemann/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Smiling fish

The 2020 edition of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards delivered 44 finalist images filled with fish and furry critters at their funniest. These are some of the highlights from the highly entertaining competition.

This happy-looking fish put in an appearance near the Canary Islands.

Read the article
A fox and a rodent
2 of 22
Ayala Fishaimer/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

A fox and a rodent

Photographer Ayala Fishaimer titled this one "Tough negotiations."

Read the article
Photobombing giraffe
3 of 22
Brigitte Alcalay Marcon/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Photobombing giraffe

Two giraffes enter. One enters sideways.

Read the article
Wave your legs in the air
4 of 22
Charlie Davidson/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Wave your legs in the air

This raccoon is in an awkward position.

Read the article
Penguin puke
5 of 22
Christina Holfelder/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Penguin puke

The last penguin in line isn't feeling so hot.

Read the article
Tern working its wings
6 of 22
Danielle D'Ermo/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Tern working its wings

This tern looks like it's doing its nails.

Read the article
Oh hey there
7 of 22
Eric Fisher/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Oh hey there

A wet bear gives a wave.

Read the article
Not hiding
8 of 22
Esa Ringborn/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Not hiding

This bear might think it's daintier than it really is.

Read the article
Amused squirrel
9 of 22
Femke van Willigen/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Amused squirrel

Squirrel!

Read the article
Woke up like this
10 of 22
Gail Bisson/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Woke up like this

An egret shows off its wild plumage.

Read the article
Someone is hogging fish
11 of 22
Krisztina Scheef/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Someone is hogging fish

These puffins in Scotland aren't sharing very well.

Read the article
Aw elephants
12 of 22
Kunal Gupta/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Aw elephants

A cute baby elephant in India tags along with mom.

Read the article
Elephant seal conversation
13 of 22
Luis Burgeuno/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Elephant seal conversation

Elephant seals are always fun to look at.

Read the article
Take that
14 of 22
Mark Fitzpatrick/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Take that

This turtle isn't minding its manners.

Read the article
Rump scratcher
15 of 22
Martin Grace/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Rump scratcher

A baboon had to take care of an itch.

Read the article
Tiptoes
16 of 22
Nader Al-Shammari/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Tiptoes

An eagle owl chick takes a high-stepping stroll in Saudi Arabia.

Read the article
Tell it to the foot
17 of 22
Petr Sochman/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Tell it to the foot

Two parakeets keep their social distance in Sri Lanka.

Read the article
No fishing
18 of 22
Sally Lloyd-Jones/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

No fishing

Kingfishers clearly can't read signs.

Read the article
Swinging on tails
19 of 22
Thomas Vijayan/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Swinging on tails

These monkeys in India have a different kind of swing set.

Read the article
Face plant
20 of 22
Tim Hearn/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Face plant

It can be hard to keep your feet sometimes, even when you're an elephant in Namibia.

Read the article
Hot stuff
21 of 22
Wei Ping Peng/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Hot stuff

A snow monkey in Japan took a hot dip.

Read the article
Bears doing bear things
22 of 22
Yarin Klein/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020

Bears doing bear things

At least one of these brown bears is goofing off.

Read the article

More Galleries

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

70 Photos
35 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

35 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

36 Photos
Best dating apps of 2020

Best dating apps of 2020

13 Photos
The best phones to give in 2019

The best phones to give in 2019

9 Photos
32 amazing photos of solar eclipses (pictures)

32 amazing photos of solar eclipses (pictures)

33 Photos
32 outdoor security cameras that take home security seriously

32 outdoor security cameras that take home security seriously

33 Photos
18 fresh Zoom background ideas

18 fresh Zoom background ideas

18 Photos