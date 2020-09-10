Arthur Telle Thiemann/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020
Smiling fish
The 2020 edition of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards delivered 44 finalist images filled with fish and furry critters at their funniest. These are some of the highlights from the highly entertaining competition.
This happy-looking fish put in an appearance near the Canary Islands.
Discuss: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists: See nature at its silliest
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.