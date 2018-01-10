Color-changing smart lights kicked it up a notch at CES 2018

Let's start with the biggest name in the category, Philips Hue. The Hue team teased new "Hue Entertainment" integrations with movies, video games and music this past August, and at CES, we finally got to see it in action during one of the most impressive lighting demonstrations we've seen in recent years.
Hue Entertainment's first partner is the gaming accessory brand Razer. Enable it, and you Razer Chroma-supported things like keyboards and mice will change colors in sync with your Hue devices. From there, all of it will sync up with supported games like Overwatch and DOTA2.
Philips is also gearing up to release a completely revamped Hue app. It'll offer an improved user experience and cool new features like an algorithm that creates color palettes using your favorite photos.
Nanoleaf also announced that its long-awaited 12-sided remote will launch this spring for $50. You assign lighting scenes and Apple HomeKit scenes to each side, then trigger each one by rotating its side to the top.
Nanoleaf isn't the only name betting big on square light panels -- Lifx Tile, announced last November, will be available soon, too. Each panel has 64 customizable zones of light, offering lots of room for creativity.
In addition, Lifx is just about ready to release Lifx Beam, a color-changing fixed light strip kit. You'll be able to get six segments and a corner piece for $200 when it arrives at the end of January.