Color-changing smart lights kicked it up a notch at CES 2018

The Latest New Products Must-See

We always see lots of color-changing smart lights at CES, but this year, the big names all brought their A-game. Click through to see the new products and announcements that wowed us.

Caption by / Photo by Philips

Let's start with the biggest name in the category, Philips Hue. The Hue team teased new "Hue Entertainment" integrations with movies, video games and music this past August, and at CES, we finally got to see it in action during one of the most impressive lighting demonstrations we've seen in recent years.

Caption by / Photo by Disney Music
Hue Entertainment's first partner is the gaming accessory brand Razer. Enable it, and you Razer Chroma-supported things like keyboards and mice will change colors in sync with your Hue devices. From there, all of it will sync up with supported games like Overwatch and DOTA2.

Caption by / Photo by Philips
Philips is also gearing up to release a completely revamped Hue app. It'll offer an improved user experience and cool new features like an algorithm that creates color palettes using your favorite photos.

Caption by
But wait, there's more! New outdoor Hue bulbs and fixtures are coming this summer.

Caption by / Photo by Philips
Meanwhile, smart lighting insurgent Nanoleaf revealed an ambitious plan to blanket your walls in second-gen, touch-sensitive light panels that work with Siri, Alexa and the Google Assistant. 

Caption by / Photo by Nanoleaf
Nanoleaf also announced that its long-awaited 12-sided remote will launch this spring for $50. You assign lighting scenes and Apple HomeKit scenes to each side, then trigger each one by rotating its side to the top.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Nanoleaf isn't the only name betting big on square light panels -- Lifx Tile, announced last November, will be available soon, too. Each panel has 64 customizable zones of light, offering lots of room for creativity.

Caption by / Photo by Ry Crist/CNET
$249.99
Like other Lifx lights, you'll program everything in the Lifx app.

Caption by / Photo by Ry Crist/CNET
$249.99
Each Tile comes with four 3M Velcro tabs for easy hanging. You get five Tiles per in the starter kit, which will be available in February for $250.

Caption by / Photo by Ry Crist/CNET
$249.99
In addition, Lifx is just about ready to release Lifx Beam, a color-changing fixed light strip kit. You'll be able to get six segments and a corner piece for $200 when it arrives at the end of January.

Caption by / Photo by Ry Crist/CNET
$199.99 MSRP
Color-changing smart lights kicked it up a notch at CES 2018

Published:
