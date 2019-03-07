Children who are blind learn how to code with Code Jumper

CNET también está disponible en español.
Meet Code Jumper.
Code Jumper is designed to help children who are blind and visually impaired learn to code.
It was developed by Microsoft researcher and computer scientist, Cecily Morrison.
Now, the American Printing House for the Blind (APH) in Louisville, KY, is taking on the production of Code Jumper.
APH president, Craig Meador, looks on as students try out the technology.
The kit comes with a hub and pods. The hub has a play and a stop button.
Each pod performs one line of code, from saying a word, to playing a melody -- or making a sound.
Students string them together to play "Row, Row, Row Your Boat" or a story about ghosts or cowboys.
Different pods perform different functions and so do the different dials.
The brightly colored dials on the pods make it easier for children with low vision to distinguish among them.
The dials also have different shapes so students can feel the difference between dials and pods.
A tablet is also required for Code Jumper, but not included in the kit.
Deanna Lefan is a teacher of the blind and visually impaired (TVI) at Breckinridge-Franklin Elementary.
She sees assistive technology like Code Jumper as a way for students who are blind and visually impaired to learn coding at a young age.
Her students have only used Code Jumper a couple of times so far.
They're hoping to incorporate it into their school curriculum more regularly.