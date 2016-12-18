CNET's 10 most popular guides of 2016

This weird trick frees up gigs of space on your iPhone
You've probably heard all the usual "free up space" tips, but this one's probably not on your radar. It's an honest-to-goodness magic trick, one that may fill you with joy while simultaneously making you a little mad at Apple.
What to do with a broken iPhone 6 or 6S screen
If you thought you were the only klutzy CNET reader, you were wrong. Lots of you wanted to know how to repair a broken iPhone 6/6S screen within the year it was released.
How to add more storage to your iPhone or iPad
Increasing (and gaining back) storage was a major theme this year. Many readers likely realized that their 16GB iPhone or iPad wasn't cutting it for storing many high-quality videos, photos and games.
How to stop Windows 10 from automatically updating your computer
Microsoft knows that people hate updating their computers and phones, so it had a solution: update Windows 10 without asking.
But since we think you should be able to decide if you want to update your operating system, we made this guide.
All the features in iOS 10's new Messages app
iOS 10's most surprising new feature? A totally-revamped Messages app.
The new app included drawing, sending heartbeats, apps like Yelp and JibJab, GIFs and a whole lot more.
Are hoverboards safe yet?
Before Galaxy Note 7s caught fire, hoverboards did.
If you're considering buying a hoverboard (which are less likely to catch fire these days), read this guide.
Instagram Stories: Everything you need to know
A Snapchat-like feature found its way into Instagram this year, letting you share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. At number 3, you guys were pretty into it.
Pokemon Go: Gyms, candy, pokeballs and everything else you need to know
There's no surprise here -- Pokemon Go dominated this year, especially those summer months. This guide was a go-to for those getting started with the game.
Advanced Pokemon Go tips from people who play too damn much
Mastering Pokemon Go takes vigilance -- and these pro tips. Our list of advanced tips was the second most-popular guide on CNET How To this year.
How to watch every Marvel movie and TV show in perfect order
Marvel's movie, comic and TV show timeline is incredibly complex. So much so, our guide to navigating it topped the chart.
The best tech gifts under $50
Giving awesome tech to the people you love doesn't have to be expensive.