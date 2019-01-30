13 tips for cleaning and organizing your freezer

Once everything is cleared out, check whether you need to get rid of any ice buildup.
To deice your freezer, fill a spray bottle with warm water and three tablespoons of salt. Shake it well. Then, spray the ice buildup with the warm salt-water solution. As the ice melts, wipe away the moisture.
Now, fill a bowl with warm water mixed with a drop of dishwashing liquid. Dunk a sponge or rag in the solution and wipe down the interior of the freezer. Don't forget to wipe down the door gaskets, too.
Then, wipe down the freezer with a dry towel to remove any moisture that could freeze when you put all of the food back in.
While you're reloading the freezer, remember, stuffing is bad. It's important for air to circulate around the food items to keep them cold enough to stay frozen. If the freezer is too crammed, that can't happen.