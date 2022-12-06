16 Must-Know Christmas Light Safety Tips

Is there anything like Christmas lights to get you into the holiday spirit? From the tree to the front porch and fence, Christmas lights make the holiday season merry and bright.

These pretty decorations don't come without risks, though. Falls, electrocution and even fires are very real possibilities. An average of 770 fires are caused by Christmas lights every year, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

With proper preparation and safety practices, you can avoid those dangerous situations with your holiday decorations. You just need to take a few precautions inside and outside your home.

Here are 16 potential holiday light hazards and safety tips you need to know.