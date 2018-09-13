Check out the most luxurious OnePlus 6 around

If you like the OnePlus 6 but fancy a more luxurious design to match your Lamborghini, then this is the phone for you.
At its heart is a regular OnePlus 6, but it's been given a full makeover by luxury French brand Hadoro. Gone is the metal back of the regular phone, replaced instead with this carbon and aluminium wave design, finished with a light-up OnePlus logo in the middle.
They're hand-made of course, each phone's wave-like look unique. The cost? A cool 2,700 euros, which equates to £2,408 here in the UK, $3,156 in the US or AU$4,880 in Australia.
A touch more expensive than the OnePlus 6's usual asking price of £469.
The carbon composite material used in the phone is apparently a new development by Hadoro. "The composite material consists of 36 layers of carbon fiber interlaced with layers of aircraft aluminum," the company explained. It calls the material "Aero Damascus Carbon."