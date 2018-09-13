Check out the most luxurious OnePlus 6 around

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Meet the custom-made Hadoro OnePlus 6

If you like the OnePlus 6 but fancy a more luxurious design to match your Lamborghini, then this is the phone for you.

At its heart is a regular OnePlus 6, but it's been given a full makeover by luxury French brand Hadoro. Gone is the metal back of the regular phone, replaced instead with this carbon and aluminium wave design, finished with a light-up OnePlus logo in the middle.

They're hand-made of course, each phone's wave-like look unique. The cost? A cool 2,700 euros, which equates to £2,408 here in the UK, $3,156 in the US or AU$4,880 in Australia.

A touch more expensive than the OnePlus 6's usual asking price of £469.

The carbon composite material used in the phone is apparently a new development by Hadoro. "The composite material consists of 36 layers of carbon fiber interlaced with layers of aircraft aluminum," the company explained. It calls the material "Aero Damascus Carbon."

The OnePlus logo sits in the middle and is apparently made from scratch-proof sapphire glass. It also glows when the phone is switched on.

From the front, it's pretty much business as usual.

But hit the lights and that logo really shines.

The Hadoro name has been engraved into the material here, but you can customise that with whatever you want.

"Since carbon fiber is produced in sheets and then cut into pieces for the back panels, each has a unique unrepeatable pattern making every phone unique design-wise," Hodoro explained.

Thankfully the carbon design didn't result in removing the headphone jack.

The layers of carbon and aluminium look amazing up close.

The phone is slightly thicker than the standard OnePlus 6, but that's a small price to pay for style this badass.

Yes.

It still runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

Get close enough and you can how the layers fold over one another.

The layers are left unpolished, so you can feel gentle ripples as you move your hand across it.

It certainly makes a statement.

